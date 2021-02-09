Adding to the sudden — and somewhat out-of-the-blue — drama surrounding Russell Wilson’s future with the Seahawks were some exceedingly strong words Tuesday from his one-time Seattle teammate, Brandon Marshall, who said Wilson may be looking for “a classy way’’ to move on from Seattle.

Marshall, who played seven games with Wilson and the Seahawks in 2018, said on the FS1 show “First Things First” that Wilson is “beyond frustrated’’ in Seattle.

“Russell Wilson is trying to figure out how to move on in a classy way,’’ Marshall said. “That’s what I truly believe.’’

Marshall said Wilson is frustrated with how the Seahawks have assembled their offensive line through the years — something Wilson essentially confirmed when he made two media appearances earlier in the day — and also with the team’s offensive philosophy.

Marshall incorrectly said Seattle has “drafted one guy on the offensive line since they had Russell Wilson.’’

Seattle has actually drafted 13 since 2013 and drafted an NFL-high 16 from 2010 to 2016.

Advertising

But Marshall said the line has been one of Wilson’s frustrations, saying “they never really go out there and solidify the offensive line.’’ In interviews earlier Tuesday Wilson said he was frustrated with getting hit as often as he has — Wilson has been sacked 394 times in his Seattle career, most in the NFL in that period.

And Marshall said he thinks that “it’s getting to a point where Russ just doesn’t believe’’ that the Seahawks will make the necessary moves on the line.

Marshall, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards and one TD with Seattle in 2018 in what turned out to be the final games of his NFL career, also said there is “a huge philosophical difference’’ in how Wilson and coach Pete Carroll view the offense.

Marshall implied Wilson is frustrated that the offense is predicated on using early-down runs to set up deep passes and that there aren’t a lot of alternatives to that plan.

Marshall said when he was with Seattle “we had no quick (passing) game’’ to serve as a changeup on offense.

“By the end of the day, you need to decide if you believe in Russ to drop back and throw it 30, 40 times,’’ Marshall said. “And I don’t think they believe in Russ. Well actually, I know they don’t believe in Russ, because I was there.’’

Advertising

Wilson was eighth in the NFL this year with a career-high 558 attempts, a franchise record and an average of 34.875 per game.

But if arguments can be made to refute some of what Marshall is saying, that he’s saying it at all based on the relationship he undoubtedly has with Wilson is noteworthy on its own.

Marshall further reiterated what Wilson has said about desiring to have more input on decisions the team makes, including the hiring of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, a move that Wilson has so far publicly praised every time asked.

Still, Marshall painted a picture of a relationship that may be nearing its ending.

“I think Russ wants to stay there, but he knows that Pete Carroll is going to continue to give him the runaround,’’ Marshall said, in terms of “having a seat at the table’’ in the hiring of a new offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive line.

“Russ needs to tell Pete Carroll exactly what he needs and wants,’’ Marshall said. “If the two can’t come to an agreement then it’s time for Russ to move on.”