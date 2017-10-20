Branden Jackson went from practice squad to unlikely defensive standout in the Seahawks' 16-10 win over the Rams on Oct. 8.

Branden Jackson didn’t make the kind of obvious game-changing defensive plays as did Earl Thomas or Sheldon Richardson in Seattle’s 16-10 win at the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 8.

But in the eyes of Seattle coaches the value of what the defensive end did could hardly be overstated even if many may have hardly noticed it.

Having been called up from the practice squad roughly 24 hours before kickoff, Jackson was thrust into significant duty on the defensive line to fill in for the injured Cliff Avril and Quinton Jefferson, the latter of whom suffered a broken hand in practice during the week.

Jackson played 21 snaps and was credited with two tackles and according to Pro Football Focus had four quarterback pressures on nine pass rush snaps making him the most productive pass rusher in a 4-3 defense of anyone in the NFL that weekend, a critical contribution as Seattle held a Rams’ team that had been averaging an NFL-high 35.5 points to a lone touchdown, and no points at all in the final 37 minutes.

“It was a pleasant surprise,’’ said defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: “He set the bar kind of high first time out so we look forward to when we come back and what he can do.”

With Avril soon going on Injured Reserve and out indefinitely, Jackson figures to continue to play a key role on Seattle’s defensive front, able to play both inside and outside.

“He’s got a really high ceiling in regards to what we are asking him to do and we can just see him getting better and better,’’ Richard said.

Here are five things to know about one of the newest Seahawks.

1, He grew up in McKeesport, Pa., a town of about 20,000 just outside of Pittsburgh.

His Twitter bio includes the sentence “football saved me,’’ which he says is about his upbringing in McKeesport.

“When things get tough or I am real frustrated I could take my frustrations out on the football field and not be penalized morally for it,’’ he said. “And at the same time whenever something crazy would happen in my community growing up I would never be near any of that nonsense because I was at football practice. Or whenever people would get in trouble because they were staying out past curfew, I was in my house because I had football practice in the morning. It’s just been that football has always been that thing that’s there for me. So I would say that football saved me.’’

2, He really wanted to go away for college.

Jackson had numerous Division-I offers and ended up taking trips to Oregon, USC, Iowa and Pitt before deciding on Texas Tech, where he was a three-year starter as a defensive end and a team captain as a senior. And he’s frank that he used the perks of being a four-star recruit to see parts of the country he never had before.

“I never left Pittsburgh other than to go to Philadelphia when I was a kid, so all my (recruiting) visits were extremely far away,’’ he said. “I took advantage of the free flights, so to speak as my first time being able to fly.’’

3, Despite being invited to the Combine he went undrafted in 2016 then signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

He played in three games late in the season for the Raiders last year, with 22 total snaps, after spending most of the season on the practice squad. He was then waived by Oakland in the cutdown to 53 this year and was without a team for a few weeks until the Seahawks signed him to the practice squad Sept. 26.

“It’s been an uphill battle,’’ he said. “. … but it wouldn’t really be me if it was just handed to me or it was just that easy. I always had to work for it. I knew I was going to get another opportunity. It was just what was I going to do with the opportunity.’

4, While Jefferson’s injury had created an obvious need for Seattle to add a defensive lineman, Jackson said he really didn’t know he’d play against the Rams until two hours before the team’s flight left on Saturday.

“I had an idea that I might be called up but as of Friday there was nothing said, so I didn’t pack a bag to go to the game,’’ he said. “I was planning on staying here in Seattle and going to shop around for things for my house. And then Saturday about two hours before the flight they told me they were going to bring me up. So that was surprising.”

Coaches told him they would keep the gameplan vanilla for him and “just relieve guys. And as the flow of the game went they felt comfortable with me out there and just left me out there longer than initially planned on.’’

5, He brought his first car on Monday.

Players on the practice squad, as Jackson was until the day before the Rams’ game, make a minimum of $7,200 a week. Once he was promoted to the active roster Jackson’s salary zoomed to $31,764 a week.

Monday, Jackson used a little of that money to buy what he said was the first car of his life – a 2016 Dodge Charger.

“Not ready to spend that much money,” he said. “Still kind of cheap. So I got me something slightly used.”

Jackson says he’s a car enthusiast, collecting old cars and fixing them up with his father and had been eying his own car for a while.

“This was my first actual car I thought from a dealer where you signed the papers and the whole hassle back and forth trying to work out a deal,’’ he said. “I guess with being brought up and getting a little extra money, I had to do it.’’