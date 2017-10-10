A report from the NFL Network says Branden Albert left Seattle without a deal after visiting the Seahawks on Monday.

The Seahawks’ dalliance with free agent offensive lineman Branden Albert is apparently over for now.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that Albert left Seattle without a deal from the Seahawks after visiting on Monday and will next visit the Giants.

The 32-year-old became a free agent when released by Jacksonville in August.

The Seahawks were thought to be mostly “kicking the tires” on Albert but they will likely be without starting left guard Luke Joeckel for their next game against the Giants on Oct. 22.