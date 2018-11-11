Bradley McDougald's knee forced him to leave the Chargers game early, but it held up fine against the Rams. K.J. Wright, however, could not finish the game on Sunday, and Delano Hill also left the game with an injury.

LOS ANGELES — There was some good injury news for the Seahawks in their 36-31 loss to the Rams on Sunday — they didn’t appear to suffer any new injuries, and safety Bradley McDougald (knee) was able to make it through the game.

“That’s a real positive for us,’’ said Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

But there was also bad news — weakside linebacker K.J. Wright, still trying to get past a knee injury that required surgery, couldn’t finish the game.

And there was also mixed news — tailback Chris Carson and right guard D.J. Fluker were held out, but Seattle had a dominating rushing performance anyway and the Seahawks think that both starters will be ready against Green Bay this Thursday.

Carroll said both Carson (hip) and Fluker (calf) could have played. But with another game so close, the team thought it best to hold each out — neither finished last week against the Chargers and both were listed as questionable for the Rams.

“He’s close,’’ Carroll said of Carson. “He would have been like he was last week, a little bit better probably, but he didn’t make it through the game last week so we’re just going to get him healthy. We’re coming up on the Thursday night game, let’s see if we can get him right, so that he can go Thursday, then there would be 10 days after that game.’’

Carroll said Fluker’s situation was similar.

“He could have played maybe today, but he probably wouldn’t have finished, so then where are we for Thursday? There’s this game, then (the break) after that, we’ll try to take full advantage.”

McDougald was replaced for a while by Delano Hill. But when Hill was shaken up briefly, McDougald returned. Hill also was able to return, with Carroll saying only that Hill “was okay’’ when asked what his injury was.

As for McDougald, Carroll said: “He came out of the game really well and feeling good. … He really talked us into it during the end of the week that he was going to be okay because he was feeling a lot better, and the fact that he made it through was a big plus. So, he can come up in a short week and I think he has a chance. The other side of it is, Delano Hill has got a lot of work now. He’s ready to go. He can play, so we’re better. In preparation, we’ve had to bring him along, so either way, we’re going to be alright.”

As for Wright, he was unable to finish the Rams game, watching most of the second half from the sidelines.

This was his third game back after missing the first six when he had arthroscopic knee surgery to fix an injury suffered in the preseason. Wright had played regularly the first two weeks but didn’t practice much this week and had been listed as questionable heading into the game.

“He just didn’t feel great once he got going,’’ Carroll said of Wright, who had two tackles before he left the game.

What that means for Wright going forward is hard to know. Seattle has Austin Calitro and Shaquem Griffin as backups at weakside linebacker and also has used Barkevious Mingo there some. Mychal Kendricks is also set to return from suspension against the Vikings on Dec. 10.

Shaquem Griffin and Akeem King also were each evaluated for a concussion after colliding on a punt in the second quarter but each returned.