The Legion of Boom is reunited. Well, not quite. But a couple weeks after the Seahawks released Richard Sherman, he brought the gang back together for his nuptials.

He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ashley, in a ceremony in the Dominican Republic. Among those in attendance: Brandon Browner, Kam Chancellor, Bryon Maxwell, Earl Thomas and his suit, which absolutely needs its own mention. Non-LOB members Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner and Ricardo Lockette also made the trip.

You can thank Lockette for capturing the happy couple’s first dance, set to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” embedded below with more photos from the ceremony.