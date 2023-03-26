When Bobby Wagner took his last steps out of the VMAC in Renton last March after being released by the Seahawks, he figured the next time he’d enter the team’s training facility was as a retired player, taking a stroll down memory lane.

But Saturday, Wagner walked into the VMAC again.

Drove into the same parking lot where he arrived before sunrise every football working day for 10 years.

Walked into the same building where he’d celebrated the highest of highs as a player, and the lowest of lows — packing up his stuff a year ago for what he thought was one last time and saying goodbye to the only team he’d ever wanted to call his own.

On Saturday, he walked into the VMAC once more as he’d thought he might never again, as a player and team leader, entering the building to sign a one-year contract with the Seahawks worth up to $7 million for the 2023 season.

“It was surreal,’’ Wagner said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. “Because the last time I walked out of the VMAC, it was like packing up my stuff. And you’ve watched guys do that. I’ve watched guys do that for a long time and you never really anticipate me being one of those guys. I thought I was just going to be one of those that whenever I was done, I was going to be done playing football.

“So, yeah, that last time when I cleaned my locker out and got my stuff I wasn’t sure when I was going to walk back into that building (again). And so it was like a surreal moment to be able to come back into that building not just as a retired player but as somebody who still feels like he has a lot to offer and that the team is going to lean on and count on to help us win.’’

Advertising

Indeed, this is not just a nostalgia tour for Wagner or the Seahawks.

The team needs him to help fill the void of the injured Jordyn Brooks for as long as he is recovering from an ACL injury suffered Jan. 1 against the Jets.

And Wagner may well need the Seahawks to put the kind of capper on his career he always wanted.

Wagner’s signing also illustrates as clearly as ever that any hard feelings from his release a year ago have passed.

But, as Wagner has said at every turn, he never wanted to leave Seattle.

In fact, he hints he took less to come back to the Seahawks, with location and emotion mattering more now than numbers in his bank account.

Advertising

“I’ve made a lot of money over my career,’’ Wagner said. “And so I think I’m at the point where I just want to go where I’m happy, and so I was just really pulling for this to work out.’’

Sunday, he said he never envisioned he might someday again wear a Seahawks jersey when he was released by the team on March 8, 2022, a few hours after the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver was announced — as momentous of a passing of the torch as any team in NFL history may ever have executed in one day.

“I did not think that this was in the cards,’’ Wagner said. “I think it was just like how everything happened and just them wanting to go younger (with Brooks and Cody Barton) and things of that nature, I thought this wasn’t necessarily in the cards. And then, obviously, I thought the Rams situation would probably go a little bit different than it did. But I’m happy with the outcome.’’

Wagner’s signing with the Rams last March was hailed as a masterstroke at the time, the defending Super Bowl champions picking up one of the greatest defensive players in the league’s history.

Wagner celebrated his signing with the Rams as representing a homecoming. He attended Colony High in Ontario, California, about 35 miles outside of Los Angeles.

For reasons far beyond Wagner’s control, his Rams’ tenure didn’t go as planned as Los Angeles fell to 5-12, the worst record ever for a defending Super Bowl champion.

Advertising

Wagner could hardly be blamed, starting all 17 games, playing 99% of the snaps, and named a second-team All-Pro and as the best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

“I think, years from now, I don’t know how much weight it (his year with the Rams) will have,’’ he said. “But it was definitely a learning experience. I thought it was really cool to be home and see my family more often, my family I grew up with more often, like I had family members that they can’t travel anymore on planes and stuff and they were able to come to games and that part was cool.

“And I think being in Seattle for so long, there was kind of a narrative that that was the only system that I can play well in, so being able to learn a new system and go through those growing pains and show that it doesn’t matter; the system, I can figure it out.’’

When he was released by the Rams, Wagner had one initial goal — hoping he could end up back in Seattle, where he had been the defensive play-caller of the best team in franchise history in 2013 and a team captain for six years.

He said there was “always a mutual interest,’’ with the Seahawks. “… and, obviously, with what happened with Jordyn, unfortunately, and how things kind of shook out they just didn’t really have any linebackers and I was available.’’

The deal got done Saturday after coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had traversed a three-day Pro Day tour of three of the QBs who could go at the top of the draft — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Sponsored

And when the deal got done, Wagner leaked the news to one of his best friends — safety Quandre Diggs, who had used his vast Twitter following to plead to bring Wagner back.

It was Diggs’ tweet at 4:23 on Saturday that revealed the news that Wagner had returned.

Diggs’ tweet set off a raucous Twitter celebration for the return of a player for whom it seems a given will one day have his number hanging from the rafters of Lumen Field.

“I wanted Quandre to be the one to kind of let everybody know just because I kind of wanted to show him my love and appreciation for what he was doing,’’ Wagner said. “But it was crazy. I wasn’t able to see everything (all the online reaction) but what I saw was a lot of people that were happy, and a city that was happy and it just felt right and just felt I was (back in) my football home.’’