RENTON — Sunday doesn’t offer Bobby Wagner just an opportunity for a little revenge “playing the organization that you felt gave up on you.”

Wagner said returning to Seattle to play the Seahawks also gives him a chance to walk out of Lumen Field with a lot better feeling than the last time he did on Jan. 2, 2022.

In what turned out to be Wagner’s final home game as a member of the Seahawks, he suffered a knee injury on the first play of an eventual win over Detroit.

“For me, my last time I played there wasn’t a great one,” Wagner said during his regular weekly news conference with reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “So, I’m just blessed to be able to have an opportunity to not have that be my last play at that field.”

Wagner, of course, has already had a shot at redemption against Seattle when the Seahawks traveled to L.A. in December. Wagner showed the Seahawks what they are missing by picking off one pass and making two sacks as the Rams almost pulled off the upset before Seattle rallied for a 27-23 win.

Wagner insisted he didn’t play that game any differently than he has any other this year, and that he wouldn’t Sunday, either.

“Like I said last time I played them, I’m a master of my emotions,” Wagner said.

But not everyone with the Seahawks is convinced.

“I seen him talk a lot of (crap) on the field,” said receiver DK Metcalf. “It meant a lot to him.”

As Wagner’s comment about feeling the Seahawks gave up on him shows, there is at least still some emotion left from his departure and the way it was handled.

Both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have apologized for Wagner saying he found out he was being released before the team told him.

“I wish I could have handled things better in that regard from a communication standpoint,” Carroll said in March.

The team made the move to save $16.6 million against the salary cap, replacing him at middle linebacker with third-year player Jordyn Brooks, who is third in the NFL in tackles this year with 161 but suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Wagner, meanwhile, is 14th in tackles with 133 but also has a career-high six sacks and has the best grade of any linebacker in the NFL from Pro Football Focus at 90.9, which would also be the third-best of his career behind only 2018 (91.7) and 2017 (91.4) if it doesn’t drop.

“He’s playing good ball and doing good stuff,” Carroll said.

And some of his current teammates have made clear this week they’d like to help Wagner have a good homecoming.

“For somebody to be in a certain situation for as long as they were, to mean that much to a city and a team, the way he was let go wasn’t right, I think,” linebacker Ernest Jones said Monday. “For me, this is a bigger week than most … it’d mean everything for me. … For me, I definitely want to get him this win. I definitely want him to get the last say-so.”

But if Wagner may always have some issue with his release from the Seahawks, he has made clear in every interview since his release that he will always have nothing but fond memories of his 10 years as a Seahawk, something he reiterated again Wednesday.

“That really became like my second home,” said Wagner, a native of southern California who played at Utah State before being drafted by Seattle in 2012. “That’s the place like where I grew up. … Twenty-one, on my own, making my own decisions, doing my own thing. I didn’t have parents controlling everything. That’s like really where I grew up. They accepted me, they showed a lot of love, and so I am forever grateful.”

Carroll said he’s certain Seattle fans will show Wagner more of that love on Sunday.

“I just think that’s what’ll happen,” Carroll said of anticipating Wagner getting a positive reaction from fans. “And then if he makes a tackle or something, maybe they don’t give him as much love. … They’ll do the right thing. Whatever it is, they’ll do it.”

Not that Wagner wouldn’t mind making everyone in Seattle unhappy on Sunday, though, and leaving Lumen Field with one more good memory of his own.

“It’s going into a stadium I’ve been thousands of times, played hundreds of times,” Wagner said Wednesday. “And to be in a position to spoil their playoff hopes is always a good position, something worth playing for. And it will be fun to go back there, be back in front of those fans that have spent so much time. And it should be a fun game.”

Ten Seahawks sit out practice

The Seahawks had one of their lengthier injury reports of the season Wednesday with 10 players listed as out.

Those 10 were guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back Travis Homer (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), receiver Tyler Lockett (shin), tight end Noah Fant (knee), running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/illness), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (illness), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (foot), safety Ryan Neal (knee) and defensive lineman Poona Ford (calf).

Nwosu’s is a new injury not evident in Sunday’s game — he played 86% of the snaps against the Jets, his second-highest total of the season.

Carroll has already indicated that Haynes is likely to miss the game and said Wednesday that Neal and Homer will have “a race against the clock” to make it back.

As for Lockett, Carroll said he was “still sore” after being banged in the calf Sunday and that he is “day to day” but that “he’s pretty determined to play.” Carroll said his hand is not an issue, and the team did not note his hand in the injury report.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and defensive tackle Al woods (Achilles) were each listed as limited.

Lucas did not play against the Jets, replaced by Stone Forsythe, but being back on a limited basis indicates he has a chance to return against the Rams.

Carroll also said receiver Dee Eskridge, out with a hand injury since the Nov. 13 game against Tampa Bay in Munich, will not make it back this week.