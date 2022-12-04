INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bobby Wagner might not have gotten his revenge — which would have required getting a win.

But he did show the Seahawks what they were missing during Seattle‘s 27-23 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Wagner, who was released on the night of March 8 — just a few hours after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to Denver — finished with seven tackles, two sacks and an interception Sunday.

The interception was somewhat contested with Wagner getting credited for taking control of the ball when he rolled over and grabbed the ball away from Tony Jones Jr. on a short pass late in the third quarter.

The play was reviewed, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he thought the officials got it right.

“That the ball was never secure,” Carroll said of what the officials told him of the play. “So when we catch the ball and hit the ground and then Bobby works his way to get the ball out. We’re going crazy. It’s a catch and he’s down on initial contact. But the officials did a great job, I think. I think the ball was moving a little bit. Is that what you saw? I never did see the replay of that, but they said the ball was moving so that they made the right call but it was definitely one you contest, you know, you fight your tail off to get that call back because … catch, boom down, but if the ball was moving then the ball was moving. So good job by them.”

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said: “The ruling on the field was an interception, so what we’re always looking for is clear and obvious evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. What we ended up seeing was as the ball was coming in, it was loose initially. The receiver may have had possession just before they hit the ground, but immediately upon hitting the ground, the ball was loose as they rolled over and in the belly of the defender, Wagner. He had clear possession of the ball on the ground. That was the ruling on the field.”

So what did Carroll think of how Wagner played overall?

“Bobby played great today,” Carroll said. “He was a factor in the running game. He had two sacks today. He gets a pick on the play that I’m still arguing about and I can’t wait to see him so I can argue to him too, cause I’ll tell him he didn’t catch it and he’s going to tell me he did. I’m really proud to tell you he was a great player in our program for all those years. He’ll always be one of our guys, but today, to rise up like that and to play like that is something he’s going to remember, and it was notable. What else is he going to do? Of course he’s going to do something like that. So hats off to him.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said he thought his team tried to win it for Wagner.

“I think you’d have to be able to talk to him about it, but I think just human nature, you look at what he’s meant to that organization and how instrumental he’s been to a lot of the good things that have gone on there,” McVay said. “He’s no doubt one of the all-time greats. I think when you talk to Coach Carroll and [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider, the love, the appreciation that they have for everything that he did, I would think so.”

Tariq Woolen makes some history

Seattle rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen made some history Sunday with an interception in the second half that was his sixth of the year, breaking a team record for inceptions by a rookie in a season that had been held by Earl Thomas (2010) and Michael Boulware (2004).

Woolen got the pick on a play in which he initially appear to be beaten by Kyren Williams before catching up and making the pick.

“It shows you again that he’s got some special to him to make a couple plays that he made,” Carroll said. “The pick was great. He [was] out of position a couple times and stuff but he was able to pull it off, so I was happy for him. You have to get lucky sometimes.”

Ryan Neal leaves late with injury

Safety Ryan Neal, who had been listed as questionable for the game with elbow and shoulder issues, started and played most of the game before leaving with an injury.

“Yeah, he did a bursa, meaning that he’s got some swelling in front when he hit the ground and so it’s not a knee injury as much as he got smacked and it bloomed up on him a little bit,” Carroll said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Neal’s backup, Josh Jones, also left the game early with a hamstring injury, which had Seattle using Teez Tabor at times in its three-safety sets. If Neal and Jones are out this week, the Seahawks might have to go with Johnathan Abram, whom Seattle claimed off waivers from the Raiders.