Add another notch to Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner’s Hall of Fame resume.

Wagner was named an Associated Press All-Pro second-team selection Friday, the eighth consecutive year he has been honored.

Wagner was a first-teamer each of the previous six years. He was a second-team selection in 2014.

Wagner received seven votes from a national panel of 50 media members, sixth-most among linebackers. The first-team linebackers are Micah Parsons of Dallas, Darius Leonard of the Colts and De’Vondre Campbell of Green Bay.

Wagner was the only Seahawks player on the first or second team.

Punter Michael Dickson was third at his position with five votes, and safety Quandre Diggs seventh with three. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks also got a vote as did fullback Nick Bellore as a special-teamer.

Advertising

It continues an impressive run for Wagner, who finished third in the NFL in tackles this year with 170 despite missing all but one play of the final two games because of a knee injury.

It also continues a string of 12 seasons with Seattle having at least one player voted to the first or second team, or every season of the Pete Carroll era.

Though there are a number of All-Star teams, the AP All-Pro team has long been recognized by the NFL as its official team.

Still, it’s also the first year since 2011 that the Seahawks haven’t had a player named to the first team, and the first year since then that they haven’t had at least two named.

Seattle had three in 2020 — Wagner, and safety Jamal Adams and receiver DK Metcalf, all named to the second team.