The Seahawks suffered something of a scare when middle linebacker and defensive team captain Bobby Wagner left the game with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter. After the game, coach Pete Carroll said Wagner sprained his ankle.

Wagner went down with 7:02 remaining when hit by Caroina’s Jarius Wright.

Carroll says Wagner a sprained ankle. Was not cleared to return. Not sure how bad it is moving forward. pic.twitter.com/VzDQ85wwMq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 15, 2019

Wagner says he thinks he’ll be okay. pic.twitter.com/TJfILtO38c — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 15, 2019

He was attended to on the field and them limped off.

He was then tended to in the observation tent and emerged to stand on the sideline holding his helmet, which appeared a sign it was not too significant.

And initial report said that Wagner was questionable to return.

He had his helmet on as the Panthers then drove for a score that made it 30-24 with 3:14 remaining.

But he did not play on the series when the Panthers drove an easy 84 yards in seven plays to make the game tighter than could have been envisioned.

Seattle also played the second half without starting free safety Quandre Diggs left with a sprained ankle.