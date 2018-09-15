Baldwin and Wagner will see lengthy games played streaks snapped against the Bears.

The Seahawks will have to play the Chicago Bears Monday night at Solider Field without three of their most veteran players — linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and receiver Doug Baldwin.

All were declared out by the Seahawks on Saturday.

For Baldwin the game will snap a streak of 89 straight games played dating to the 2012 season, the fourth-longest active streak among receivers in the NFL. Baldwin suffered an MCL sprain against Denver that could sideline him for a few weeks.

Wagner has made 42 straight starts dating to a game against Carolina in 2015.

Wagner showed up on the injury report this week with a groin issue after having played all 74 snaps against the Broncos on Sunday.

Wright will now miss a second straight game after having arthroscopic knee surgery two-and-a-half weeks ago.

The Seahawks also declared three players as doubtful — CB Tre Flowers (hamstring), S Delano Hill (hamstring) and OL D.J. Fluker (hamstring). Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was declared as questionable with a thigh injury.

That means the Seahawks could play the Bears without five players listed as starter’s on this week’s depth chart.

Seattle signed free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year contract earlier this week as depth at linebacker. Kendricks, who was released by Cleveland earlier this year after pleading guilty to insider trading, could start at one of the linebacker spots, likely for Wright at weakside linebacker.

The Seahawks could start Austin Calitro at MLB in place of Wagner.

As for Baldwin, the Seahawks are likely to use Tyler Lockett more in the slot to replace many of his snaps while Seattle also signed Keenan Reynolds to the active roster this week to add a fifth receiver.

If Flowers can’t play the Seahawks could start Akeem King at right corneback or possibly go with Justin Coleman there and then move Coleman inside in the nickel.

It was also reported earlier in the day by NFL Media that the Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive tackle Tom Johnson to add another player to the active roster — that move has not yet been reported. The Seahawks reportedly hope to re-sign Johnson — whose $900,000 salary for this season is guaranteed and who also received a $250,00 signing bonus — next week.

The absences of Baldwin, Wagner and Wright mean the Seahawks will play the Bears with just three players from the team that won the Super Bowl following the 2013 season — QB Russell Wilson, OL J.R. Sweezy and free safety Earl Thomas.