PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now more than three weeks since he was released by Seattle on March 8, Bobby Wagner — a certain future Hall of Famer and Seahawks Ring of Honor member — remains unsigned.

One apparent reason is that Wagner is asking for a one-year deal for “about” $11 million, according to a report this week from Peter King of NBC Sports.

As was then confirmed by other reports, that price is too high for the Rams, a team Wagner visited last week amid some initial reports that a deal could get done quickly. Wagner’s asking price, though, apparently stalled those plans.

It was then revealed that Dallas — where former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is now the DC — is also out of the running for Wagner.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry, told reporters at the NFL league meetings this week “Obviously Dan’s had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it. He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turned out, it didn’t work out with us.”

Wagner also has visited the Baltimore Ravens, and a report from the league meetings this week said Wagner and the team are “still talking.”

Advertising

But if that, too, doesn’t work out, an obvious question is whether a return to the Seahawks would be possible.

Asked that when he met with reporters Tuesday at the league meetings, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, essentially, no.

“We’re at a point now where we think he should be making a certain amount of money, and I don’t know where it’s going to go,” Schneider said. “But we’re onto Jordyn (Brooks) and Cody (Barton).”

Wagner averaged $18 million on the three-year contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2019, which at the time made him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. He had one year remaining when he was released.

That move saved the Seahawks $16.6 million against the 2022 cap.

Seattle’s decision to release Wagner obviously signaled the team did not think he was worth that much money.

But Schneider said in a news conference two weeks ago that the team did not try to negotiate a different deal with Wagner and his comments at the league meetings reiterated that Seattle intends to move on without him.

Advertising

And that decision, Schneider said, is based in confidence that Brooks and Barton can handle the inside linebacking spots just fine.

Seattle got a look at that duo in the final two games of the 2021 season after Wagner sprained his knee on the first play of what turned out to be his final game with the Seahawks against Detroit.

Brooks had started at weakside linebacker alongside Wagner in the middle all season and ended up setting a franchise record with 183 tackles, passing Wagner, who had set the record before being injured with 170. Brooks also tied Wagner’s team single-game record with 20 against Arizona in the final game of his second season with the team after being taken in the first round out of Texas Tech in 2020.

Barton had a combined 19 tackles in the final two games after taking over in the middle for Wagner, 12 in the win at Arizona in what was just his fifth career start after being taken in the third round out of Utah in 2019.

Coach Pete Carroll later praised Barton’s aggressiveness, saying: “He played really fast, played with confidence, he attacked the line of scrimmage really well, he attacked blockers well on his way to the football.”

Schneider said the team is confident that performance is a sign of things to come.

Advertising

“Nobody’s even really seen Cody yet,” Schneider said. “Cody’s a baller. … He can run, he’s super instinctive, he’s got really good coverage skills in terms of looking people up, meaning when people say that, you see guys turn and what’s coming behind them and reacting to that. He can look stuff up really quick.”

And as Schneider referenced, the inside linebacker spots will also now have a little bit of a different look, and likely a bit more interchangeability, with the team expected to use more 3-4 looks.

“Jordyn’s got a heaviness about him, so he can come downhill and take on guards,” Schneider said. “Where Cody will do it, but Cody doesn’t have the same heaviness that (Brooks has). Cody can dip under stuff. Jordyn can do both.”

The Seahawks, of course, could also use one of their eight picks on a linebacker, with Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven — who projects as the top backup at either or both spots assuming he makes a full recovery from a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2021 season — entering the final years of their rookie contracts.

As for Wagner, Schneider reiterated Tuesday that he wished he had communicated more clearly with Wagner about his release — Wagner took to Twitter to say that he found out from others that he had been released before being told by the team — while making clear that for now, the Seahawks are moving on.

“I wish I would’ve handled things a little bit better with the communication and all that,” Schneider said. “I have so much respect for him. But he’s got to find his way.”