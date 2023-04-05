Almost 13 months to the day after it appeared his Seahawks career had ended for good, Bobby Wagner was back at the VMAC on Wednesday, looking as if he’d never left.

During a welcome-back Zoom call with local media, Wagner was wearing the same familiar Seahawks warmups he had for almost every other news conference during his previous decade with the team.

“Just being able to come back in the building, it’s cool,” Wagner said. “Like I said, things didn’t end that great (when he was released on March 8, 2022), and you know I don’t live that far from the building. So I would drive by and not have too many nice things to say about the building until, you know, this happens (re-signing with the Seahawks). So it’s good to be back in this place.”

Wagner so wanted to be back that according to his good friend and former teammate Richard Sherman, he signed with Seattle despite the Seahawks initially making him what Sherman called a “lowball” offer.

In an interview Wednesday on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR, Sherman said that general manager John Schneider almost derailed the negotiations with Wagner as a result.

“I was hoping that John didn’t mess it up, and he didn’t,” Sherman told KJR during the Puck & Jim Show. “He tried. He tried on multiple occasions.”

Asked how, Sherman said: “Just lowballing a guy. There’s a difference between lowballing and being disrespectful and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home. Because other people offered him more money.”

Wagner has confirmed that other teams offered him more money and did so again Wednesday.

He noted Wednesday that talks with the Seahawks didn’t really get serious until after he was officially released by the Rams on March 15 — while it had earlier been announced he would be released by L.A. it couldn’t happen until then because of guaranteed money he was still owed.

The Seahawks had by then spent a fair amount of money, notably a three-year deal worth more than $51 million to corral defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, a contract that came with a cap hit of more than $10 million for 2023.

So, what Sherman referred to as lowballing, the Seahawks may have seen as just trying to continue to fit as many players as they can into what was already a tight 2023 cap.

Along the way, Seattle released several players to create more cap space, including defensive lineman Al Woods a few days before re-signing Wagner, a move that saved $3.76 million against the cap and may well have been related to the Wagner negotiations.

And after signing Wagner, Seattle withdrew a restricted free agent tender from safety Ryan Neal, which saved another $2.67 million.

Wagner ended up signing a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.

And even with the moves with the likes of Woods and Neal, the Seahawks have as little cap space as just about any team in the NFL. They are listed with just over $6 million overall but more than $3 million in the red in effective cap space, which takes into account money a team needs to sign its draft picks, of which Seattle has 10.

So, Seattle may have been just trying to see how much of a hometown discount Wagner would take.

Wednesday, Wagner said what he wanted from the Seahawks first was a feeling that the team really wanted him back after his somewhat messy release a year ago, when he said he had to hear from others that he was being released before hearing it from Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

Wagner said he first had what he called “a very candid, open conversation” with the Seahawks with each side feeling out the other. Schneider has also said the first talks between the two centered in part on ironing out what had occurred a year ago.

Schneider has said the fact that Wagner is serving as his own agent created a somewhat different dynamic than the usual negotiation, and Carroll has said the team also wanted to explore every option a year ago at keeping Wagner, who was ultimately released to save $16.6 million against the salary cap.

“Just letting them know where I was at in the process,” Wagner said of how talks began with the Seahawks. “Then they let me know where they were at in the process. There was mutual interest in wanting to come back. And so that’s really all I wanted to know, whether or not that it was even an option to come back. And kind of once I knew was it an option, we just started to see if it makes sense.”

Certainly, on Wednesday Wagner made clear he was happy it ultimately worked out — and that hopes to stay this time to the end of his career.

“If I had my way, yes,” Wagner said of retiring as a Seahawk.

But Wagner’s last 13-month odyssey — being released by the only team he ever knew, thinking he’d found a new home in his hometown of Los Angeles with the Rams, then coming to a mutual agreement that he would be released in LA and landing back in Seattle — has reinforced in him the reality that anything can happen in the big-business world of the NFL.

And the reality is that he may not have been back if not for another reality of the NFL — that Jordyn Brooks suffered an ACL injury Jan. 1, an injury that typically requires at least a nine-month recovery.

Brooks took over Wagner’s role as the middle linebacker and defensive play-caller. While Brooks may not be ready for the start of the season, eventually he will return, and Carroll and Schneider said at the NFL league meetings last week Wagner may not play every down as he did in the past.

Wagner, who turns 33 in June, indicated he’ll accept whatever role he’s given saying “we’re going to figure all that out” and that “coming back, I think it can be a collective (responsibility). I just want to be the best version of myself.”

The specter of getting a chance to do that again in his adopted hometown of Seattle made it worth it to Wagner to turn down more money elsewhere, and two sides finally agreed to a deal on March 26.

That came after Schneider flew back to Seattle after having attended three pro days in three days at Ohio State, Alabama and Kentucky, flew back to Seattle to hammer out the final details with Wagner at the house of vice president for player engagement Maurice Kelly. Wagner signed his contract later that day.

“For me, I think that I never really wanted to leave in the first place,” Wagner said. “Obviously, business happened and I had an opportunity to go play in the city that I grew up in, so I thought that was cool. Then I wanted to come back to the city that I matured in. For me, it was cool to be able to make that happen with me being able to represent myself. I always thought it was cool when you had those agents out there that were able to kind of get the player what he wanted and so I wanted to be home, this was another home of mine, and I wanted to be back.”