When Bobby Wagner tackled Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman on the Falcons’ first possession of the game on Sunday, it was far more than just a mundane 1-yard run.

It was Wagner’s second stop of the game, and the 985th tackle of his Seahawks career. That gave him the Seattle franchise record ahead of safety Eugene Robinson, who had 984 tackles in 170 career games. This was the 111th game of Wagner’s career, and he finished with four more on Sunday, six total, to give him 989 – and counting. Wagner also recovered a fumble at a key juncture in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the Seahawks’ 27-20 win.

“I’m honored, humbled, because there’s a lot of players that came before me,’’ Wagner said. “Players that made this organization what it is, so to pass those guys is a blessing.

“I thank my teammates, my coaches. Without them I wouldn’t be so free in being able to make those tackles and those plays. It’s something that definitely I’m honored for. We have a lot more to go. I’ll appreciate it on that long plane ride home, but after that we move forward.”

Wagner, 29, has been first-team All-Pro four times, and owns the Seahawks’ single-game record with 19 tackles against the Saints earlier this season. Coach Pete Carroll believes Wagner’s career record will not be approached.

“I don’t know how anybody could ever break that record,’’ he said. “He’s going to own that forever. That’s amazing that he’s there already. Just a tribute to the unbelievable player that he is — his discipline, his toughness, his work ethic, everything. That’s an incredible number.”