The defense graded out the best, earning a B after the 26-24 loss to Arizona to wrap up a season with no playoff appearance.

Ultimately, Seattle failed the test of the 2017 season, one in which the Seahawks made a number of go-for-broke moves and will not make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

A dispiriting loss to Arizona was a maybe all-too-fitting end.

OFFENSE

Seattle had just 24 yards in the first half before undergoing a typical second-half revival to get back in the game.

Russell Wilson finished with a decent stat line (18 of 29 for for 221 yards) but was once again forced to do too much and at times early seemed to wilt under that pressure.

The line had issues all game with Arizona’s defensive front and the running game was too hit or miss. A few drops also really hurt.

GRADE: C.

DEFENSE

The defense had a slow start before finding its bearings and keeping the Seahawks in the game.

But two roughing penalties late on Frank Clark and Bobby Wagner were also indicative of a season where the Seattle defense seemed to take a step back.

The cornerbacks played really well in this one, though, with Shaquill Griffing getting his first career interception.

GRADE: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The good was the kickoff return in the first half which hat kept Seattle in the game.

The bad was letting Arizona have a long return on its next possession to set up a field goal.

And then there was the big miss late by Blair Walsh, who figures will be one and done as a Seahawk.

GRADE: C.