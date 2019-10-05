What the Seahawks are experiencing this weekend has to be about as good as it gets for an NFL player during the regular season.

They won a game on Thursday against the “team to beat’’ in their division and can now rest and relax and watch for a few days knowing that inevitably a few of the other teams they could be competing with for playoff spots or post-season positioning will lose.

Some Seahawks will head elsewhere for a few days — maybe to see their old college team play or just back home — during what has come to be known in the league as a “mini-bye.’’

Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin, though, said he planned to hang around here.

“I think I’m going to get me a pedicure, get a message,’’ Griffin said. “I’m going to kick my feet up. We have a long season coming up so I’m just going to take care of my body.’’

The chances of it lasting even longer got a lot better with Thursday night’s win.

According to the prediction site 538.com, the Seahawks’ playoff odds are now 61 percent. That’s up from 39 percent two weeks ago following the home loss to the Saints. The only two teams with better odds in the NFC are New Orleans (73 precet) and Dallas (65) with the Rams and 49ers at 59.

Oh what a difference five days can make, huh?

The odds are even better when considering Seattle’s own history.

Seattle has started 4-1 just five times in its history — 1984. 1986, 2003, 2006 and 2013. The Seahawks went on to make the playoffs in each of those seasons (the “what-might-have-been 1986 season” the exception), and won at least 10 games in all five of those seasons (the 2013 Super Bowl year is the gold standard for Seattle starts as the Seahawks began 11-1 that year).

If 10 wins is the benchmark for securing a playoff spot, that means Seattle has to go to just 6-5 the rest of the way.

Whether they can get there figures to be determined over the next two months as the Seahawks now enter the roughest part of their schedule — at least from a travel standpoint.

In fact, the Seahawks will now be at home only twice between now and Dec. 2, with four of the next six on the road, sandwiched around the bye.

All of which makes it worth reviewing the rest of Seattle’s schedule, with one thought about each game.

Oct. 13, at Cleveland — The Browns came to life last Sunday in a 40-25 win at Baltimore. But now they travel to play the 49ers on a Monday night, giving Seattle a huge edge in rest, if nothing else.

Oct. 20, vs. Baltimore — This is still a highlight game on the schedule with the return of Earl Thomas. But the Ravens’ D is struggling — with Thomas getting some criticism for his play last week — and this game doesn’t seem quite as ominous as it did a few weeks ago.

Oct. 27, at Atlanta — Here’s another game that looks a little easier now than it did when scheduled with the Falcons at 1-3 — one of just three teams in the NFC not to be at least .500.

Nov. 3, vs. Tampa Bay — Conversely, this game looks a little more dangerous than it did when schedule with the Bucs winning last week at Los Angeles and having scored 123 points for the season, third-most in the NFC.

Nov. 11, at San Francisco — Are Richard Sherman and the 49ers for real at 3-0? The next week — home to the Browns, then at the Rams — will tell a lot.

Nov. 24, at Philadelphia — After the bye, the Seahawks travel to play an Eagles team that has been erratic so far at 2-2. This will be the third of three straight at home for Philly.

Dec. 2, vs. Minnesota — Lotta turmoil so far with the Vikings and disgruntled star receiver Stefon Diggs. The Vikings will be coming off their bye.

Dec. 8, at Los Angeles Rams — You can count on the Rams to do their part to make this game still have a lot of meaning.

Dec. 15, at Carolina —- Who knows what to make of the Panthers, who were 0-2 and then lost Cam Newton but have gone 2-0 since, each wins on the road at Arizona and Houston, with Kyle Allen at QB. But it’s never easy in Charlotte.

Dec. 22, vs. Arizona — On paper, the easiest game of the season remaining for Seattle. But Kyler Murray will have a lot more games under his belt by then.

Dec. 29, vs. San Francisco — The 49ers’ stats so far indicate they may have staying power — fourth in the NFL in total yards on offense and third in fewest yards allowed defensively. This game could have a ton of meaning.

So, are there at least six wins left on that schedule?

If Russell Wilson keeps playing as he is, the question might soon become if there are more.