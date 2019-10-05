What the Seahawks are experiencing this weekend has to be about as good as it gets for an NFL player during the regular season.

They won a game on Thursday night against the “team to beat’’ in their division and can now rest and relax and watch for a few days knowing that a few of the teams they could be competing with for playoff spots will lose.

Some Seahawks will head elsewhere for a few days — maybe to see their old college team play or just back home — during what has come to be known in the league as a “mini-bye.’’

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin said he planned to hang around here.

“I think I’m going to get me a pedicure, get a massage,’’ Griffin said. “I’m going to kick my feet up. We have a long season coming up, so I’m just going to take care of my body.’’

The chances of the season lasting even longer got a lot better with Thursday night’s win.

According to the analytics site fivethirtyeight.com, the Seahawks’ playoff odds are 61 percent. That’s up from 39 percent from two weeks ago following the home loss to the Saints. The only two teams with better odds in the NFC are New Orleans (73%) and Dallas (65%), with the Rams and 49ers at 59%.

Oh what a difference five days can make, huh?

The odds are even better when considering the Seahawks’ history.

They have started 4-1 just five times in their history — 1984, 1986, 2003, 2006 and 2013. The Seahawks made the playoffs in four of those seasons (the “what-might-have-been” 1986 season was the exception) and won at least 10 games in all five (the 2013 Super Bowl year is the gold standard for starts as the Seahawks began 11-1).

If 10 wins is the benchmark for securing a playoff spot, that means the Seahawks have to go to just 6-5 the rest of the way.

Whether they can get there will be determined over the next two months as the Seahawks enter the roughest part of their schedule — at least from a travel standpoint.

The Seahawks will be home only twice between now and Dec. 2, with four of the next six on the road, sandwiched around the bye.

Which makes it worth reviewing the rest of the Seahawks’ schedule.

Oct. 13 at Cleveland: The Browns came to life last Sunday in a 40-25 win at Baltimore. But now they travel to play the 49ers on Monday night, giving the Seahawks a huge edge in rest if nothing else.

Oct. 20 vs. Baltimore: This is still a highlight game on the schedule with the return of Earl Thomas. But the Ravens’ D is struggling — with Thomas getting some criticism for his play last week — and this game doesn’t seem as ominous as it did a few weeks ago.

Oct. 27 at Atlanta: Here’s another game that looks easier than it did when scheduled as the Falcons are 1-3 — one of just three teams in the NFC not at least .500.

Nov. 3 vs. Tampa Bay: Conversely, this game looks a little more dangerous than it did when scheduled as the Bucs won last week at Los Angeles and have scored 123 points, third-most in the NFC.

Nov. 11 at San Francisco: Are Richard Sherman and the 49ers for real at 3-0? The next week — home to the Browns, at the Rams — will tell a lot.

Nov. 24 at Philadelphia: After the bye, the Seahawks travel to play an Eagles team that has been erratic so far at 2-2. This will be the third of three consecutive games at home for Philly.

Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota: Lotta turmoil so far with the Vikings and disgruntled star receiver Stefon Diggs. The Vikings will be coming off their bye.

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams: You can count on the Rams to do their part to make sure this game will have a lot of meaning.

Dec. 15 at Carolina: Who knows what to make of the Panthers? They were 0-2 and lost Cam Newton but have gone 2-0 since with road wins at Arizona and Houston with Kyle Allen at QB. But it’s never easy in Charlotte.

Dec. 22 vs. Arizona: On paper, the easiest game of the season remaining for the Seahawks. But Kyler Murray will have a lot more games under his belt.

Dec. 29 vs. San Francisco: The 49ers’ stats so far indicate they may have staying power — fourth in the NFL in total yards and third in fewest yards allowed. This game could have a ton of meaning.

So, are there at least six wins on that remaining schedule?

If Russell Wilson keeps playing as he is, the question might soon become if there are more.