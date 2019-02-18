MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton is facing a marijuana possession charge in Florida.
Walton was arrested late Friday on an unrelated battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a Miami couple about his SUV blocking a parking garage entrance.
The drug charge came Jan. 16 after police said they smelled marijuana and found drugs in Walton’s SUV during a traffic stop in Miami-Dade County.
The Miami Herald reports prosecutors did not make the drug charge public until Monday. Instead of being jailed in that case, the 21-year-old signed a document promising to appear in court.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- Three impressions from UW's 72-70 win at WSU: Huskies are close to locking up the Pac-12 title WATCH
- 'You mean the nicest guy in camp': Evan White is the future at first base for the Mariners
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Seahawks' defensive line has a few big question marks entering offseason but a lot of options to choose from | 2019 position analysis
Walton posted bond for the battery charge and was released from jail after Friday’s arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for him.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com