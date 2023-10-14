The Seahawks’ bye week arrived at the perfect time to allow several players to get healthy.

But the bye coming after just four games — the earliest for any NFL teams this season — didn’t allow for a lot of introspection.

Teams often use the off week to self-scout, meaning to watch their own film and review their own stats to try to pick up on any tendencies they may be revealing to opponents.

“But we can revisit that, week nine or week eight, when we have more film,” receiver DK Metcalf said this week.

The same can be said for making any sweeping judgments about how good the Seahawks may be as they head to Cincinnati to resume their season Sunday morning against the Bengals.

True, they have won three in a row to provide some happy distance from the nightmare that was the season-opening loss to the Rams.

Advertising

And true, their 3-1 record is tied for the fourth-best record in the NFC behind the 5-0 Eagles and 49ers and 4-1 Lions, whose one loss was against the Seahawks.

It also feels like there is still a lot we don’t yet know about the Seahawks.

The Detroit win was impressive, no doubt, but the wins since have come against two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL — the 0-5 Panthers and 1-4 Giants, who have the two biggest negative point differentials in the conference.

Some of the Seahawks’ stats are far from glittering.

The Seahawks rank 19th in total offense at 319.8 yards per game (a number brought down greatly by gaining just 180 against the Rams) and are 24th in total defense at 367.4.

They have somehow gotten to 3-1 despite converting only 13 of 45 third-down attempts on offense, 31st in the NFL.

They’ve benefited greatly from a plus-five turnover differential that includes two pick-sixes and a fumble recovery that set up a 7-yard TD drive. They have just one turnover on an interception by Geno Smith and is one of four teams yet to lose a fumble, and the only one yet to have a fumble of any kind. Turnover differential can be the mark of a good team, but it can also be a function of luck.

Advertising

So, the 3-1 record can be affixed with some asterisks.

A win Sunday against the Bengals would go a long way toward proving that the Seahawks have some staying power.

The Bengals are just 2-3, but played in the Super Bowl two years ago and the AFC title game last season, and have a reputation for hitting their stride after slow starts — they were also 2-3 a year ago — as they appeared to be doing when they went to Arizona last Sunday and beat the Cardinals 34-20.

That victory was assisted by the 15-catch, 192-yard, three-touchdown performance of third-year receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and the 317 passing yards of quarterback Joe Burrow, who appears to have shaken off a calf injury that nagged him the first four games.

The Bengals may get back receiver Tee Higgins, who had 1,000-plus yards the last two years but sat out the Arizona game with a rib injury (he’s officially a game-time decision).

All of that was enough to compel the Vegas oddsmakers to install the Seahawks as three-point underdogs, only the second time this season they have been an underdog (they were 4.5-point dogs against the Lions).

“These guys are just a really good club,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “They had a couple of games that got away from them, but they have all of the experience and they’re coached really well. They’re really good on (special) teams and defense and all aspects of their games. It’s a great matchup for us. We’re going to have to play really well to have a chance to get them at their place. Hopefully we can match wits and match the hits on game day and see if we can’t get ourselves a win.”

Advertising

If the Seahawks can do that, the next month of the season sets up pretty well.

They will play three of its next four at home — against Arizona, Cleveland and Washington — all games in which the Seahawks will be favored. Those games are sandwiched around a Nov. 5 game at Baltimore.

Beat the Bengals and hold serve in the rest and the Seahawks have a good shot of still being in the NFC West race before the schedule begins to stiffen with a Nov. 19 road game against the Rams followed by a Thanksgiving night game against the 49ers — then trips to Dallas and San Francisco followed by a home game against the Eagles.

The long-term goal remains for the Seahawks to make those late-season games against the 49ers meaningful — which won’t be easy with San Francisco looking like the best team in the NFL.

That the 49ers are heavy favorites against the short-handed Browns and the Seahawks underdogs Sunday presents the unhappy prospect of being 2.5 games back of the NFC West by the end of the day.

But this is the “any given Sunday’’ NFL and with a pair of upsets, the Seahawks could be at the top of the division.

Not that Carroll and the players are doing anything other than being “on to Cincinnati,’’ as Bill Belichick famously put it in 2014.

“I really liked the last three weeks,’’ Carroll said. “The second half of the first game, that still kills me that we were the way we were. The last three games we stayed kind of in a mode. We’re playing with the same kind of focus, same kind of intensity. We feel like we’re gaining on some things, we’re getting better at some stuff. We finish in similar fashion, which is something that’s really important to me, telling me how the mentality of our team is. We’ve had three really good, solid settings that we’ve been through — a couple of aways and a home — big trips that we’ve been through. The whole thing. We’ve gained a lot. Hopefully we can keep going.”