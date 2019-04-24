With one emoji and one cryptic photo, he was gone. That was Marshawn Lynch’s exit from the NFL three years ago, before he un-retired and played two more seasons for his hometown Oakland Raiders.
And now, he’s out once again, planning to retire for a second time, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Last time, Lynch’s retirement came during the biggest sporting event of the year, the Broncos’ win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. This time, the news comes on the eve of the 2019 NFL draft.
The legend of Beast Mode culminated in Oakland, but it began in Seattle. From the ‘Beast Quake’ to the Super Bowl parade, Marshawn left his mark on Seattle like few athletes before him.
When he came out of retirement to leave for Oakland, he took out a full-page ad in The Seattle Times thanking fans and owner Paul Allen.
