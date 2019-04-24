With one emoji and one cryptic photo, he was gone. That was Marshawn Lynch’s exit from the NFL three years ago, before he un-retired and played two more seasons for his hometown Oakland Raiders.

And now, he’s out once again, planning to retire for a second time, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch is not planning to play football again, league sources tell ESPN. Now, with the three-day draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

Last time, Lynch’s retirement came during the biggest sporting event of the year, the Broncos’ win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. This time, the news comes on the eve of the 2019 NFL draft.

The legend of Beast Mode culminated in Oakland, but it began in Seattle. From the ‘Beast Quake’ to the Super Bowl parade, Marshawn left his mark on Seattle like few athletes before him.

When he came out of retirement to leave for Oakland, he took out a full-page ad in The Seattle Times thanking fans and owner Paul Allen.

