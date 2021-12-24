As if the Seahawks didn’t already have a tough enough task preparing for the Bears on Sunday — after playing a Tuesday night game on the road against the Rams — Chicago surprisingly announced Friday that it will start veteran Nick Foles at quarterback.

Before Friday, rookie Justin Fields was expected to start, or that if he couldn’t then veteran Andy Dalton would start after being activated off the COVID-19 reserve list.

But Fields was listed as questionable Friday because of an ankle injury, and Dalton as out because of hand and groin injuries.

Fields suffered the ankle injury Monday against Minnesota but played every snap and said Wednesday that he expected to play this week.

But he did not practice Thursday. Dalton was listed as a full participant Thursday.

Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State, has started 10 games this year, including the past two, and Dalton has started the other four.

The move was announced Friday morning, and when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met the media Friday afternoon he said they had “already dug into” film of Foles.

There’s nothing to dig into from this year, though, as Foles — who was MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Eagles — hasn’t played.

But he does have 55 career starts, including seven last season for Chicago.

Foles has started one game against Seattle. He led the Rams to a 34-31 win in 2015 in St. Louis.

As Carroll noted, “There’s a difference in the style of play, so we have to adjust a little bit.”

Fields has 420 rushing yards this season, 45th overall in the NFL and fourth among quarterbacks.

That’s more rushing yards than Foles has in his career — 391.

As Carroll noted, the Bears could have tried to keep it a secret.

“I’m glad we know,” Carroll said.

Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t rule out that Fields could be the backup Sunday.

If Fields can’t play, the Bears would elevate Ryan Willis off the practice squad to be the backup.

For the Seahawks, the sudden change added to a hectic week. Carroll said the Seahawks had to combine “a Monday and a Wednesday and a Thursday” into Thursday after the Los Angeles game was delayed two days because of COVID-19 issues with both teams.

“We haven’t had very many of those,’’ Carroll said. “But guys made it through it fine. … We get back on track today and finished up the week. It feels like a normal week now.”

Wilson practices, is ‘fine’

The Seahawks listed two players on their game status report for Sunday — linebacker Jon Rhattigan out because of a knee injury and cornerback Bless Austin questionable because of a hip pointer.

Everybody else is considered good to go, including quarterback Russell Wilson, who was on the injury report earlier in the week because of a sore ankle that he said “got smashed up” during the Rams game.

“He’s fine,” Carroll said of Wilson, who was listed as a full participant in practice Friday. “No issues.”

As for Austin, Carroll said he will be a game-time decision.

Austin started at right cornerback against the Rams with D.J. Reed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Reed remains on that list, and if neither Reed nor Austin can play the Seahawks would likely go with John Reid as the starter opposite Sidney Jones on the left side

Reid played 17 snaps Tuesday.

Homer, Lestage off COVID-19 list

The Seahawks announced Friday that two more players have come off the COVID-19 reserve list — running back Travis Homer and practice-squad offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage.

Seattle had as many as 11 on the list but now have seven, including five players from the 53-man roster still: Reed, tight end Will Dissly, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., defensive tackle Bryan Mone and right tackle Brandon Shell.

Carroll said there’s a chance all could play Sunday, noting that the NFL now allows for players to get cleared on game day if they have two negative tests (the rule for much of the season was that players had to be cleared the day before).

“You can get out on game day, which is a new development, so we’re going to try to use that,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens. I can’t call it right now.”

Also remaining on the list are practice-squad defensive back Mike Jackson and tight end Ryan Izzo.

Lockett ‘ready to go’

Receiver Tyler Lockett missed the Rams game after going on the COVID list but was activated Thursday and has practiced the past two days.

The game was the first Lockett missed since 2016.

Carroll said Lockett “had some symptoms early on” without going into detail but said he seems healthy.

“He’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “He kicked right back into high gear. We took a look at him yesterday to make sure, and he was fine. And then today he was he was doing everything.”

Carroll didn’t hear of NFL plan

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who is the president of the NFL Players Association, said this week that the league was close to canceling the three games that were moved last week — which included Cleveland’s game against the Raiders as well as the Seattle-L.A. contest — but added that the players fought to have them played so they would get paid. Players on both sides would not have been paid if the games were not played.

Tretter made the comment In response to some criticism from Raiders players, including former Seahawk K.J. Wright, about the how the union handled the situation, feeling that it favored Cleveland.

“I think the thing that people didn’t understand was I was fighting for the same thing for the Browns players as I was for the Raiders players, which was to get paid,” Tretter told reporters.

Carroll said that was news to him.

“I was never made aware of that,” Carroll said. “ … We got no indications that they were going to be games canceled. That’s all that the league has ever said (that they would not be canceled). I’ve never heard that.”

Notes