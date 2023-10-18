RENTON — It’s early in the week, and there is still time for players to get healthy for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

But Seattle’s injury report for Wednesday listed five offensive linemen — all of whom could project as starters for Sunday — as either sitting out or limited.

The two who sat out were center Evan Brown (hip) and right tackle Jake Curhan (ankle).

The three who were limited were left tackle Charles Cross (ankle), left guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and left/right guard Phil Haynes (calf).

Coach Pete Carroll led off his Wednesday practice noting he’d need to wait until later in the week to make proclamations of who will or won’t play.

And players limited this early in the week often get to full later in the week.

Still, it’s a somewhat ominous report for a unit that struggled in Sundays 17-13 loss to the Bengals more than it had at any time since the season-opening loss to the Rams.

Lewis sat out the loss to the Bengals and was replaced by Haynes, with rookie Anthony Bradford taking Haynes’ usual spot at right guard. But Haynes, Brown, Curhan and Cross each played all 74 snaps (as did Bradford).

It was Cross’ first game back since suffering a toe injury against the Rams, so the ankle injury is something new.

But Carroll implied it’s not serious, saying, “He made it through [Sunday’s game] and came out OK.”

Seattle also won’t get back second-year right tackle Abe Lucas this week. He is eligible to come off injured reserve after re-aggravating a knee injury against the Rams. But Carroll said a flat “no” when asked if he’ll return this week.

Also, veteran Jason Peters, who is on the practice squad, is dealing with a quad injury. But players on the practice squad are not included on the injury report, and because of that, Carroll also said he would stay vague about the seriousness of Peters’ injury. He said only, “We’ll find it out, I don’t know that yet” when asked if Peters might be available for Sunday.

The 20-year vet and nine-time Pro Bowler has yet to play for the Seahawks after signing to the practice squad following the Rams game and the injuries to Lucas and Cross.

That almost everyone on the line was banged up some might have played a role in what was a rough game against the Bengals — Cincinnati had four sacks and 21 total pressures.

Curhan, who has started the last four games in place of Lucas, led the way with seven pressures allowed while Cross and Haynes allowed four each, Bradford three and Brown two.

And the only offensive lineman with an above average pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was Brown at 75.5. The rest were: Cross 54.4; Bradford 43.8; Curhan 33.2 and Haynes 25.3.

Earlier this week, Carroll didn’t evade that the line struggled.

“Cincinnati was able to take advantage of us a little bit at times,” he said. “They threw some really good pressures at us, like they do, this is no surprise, they have a real variety of things, but it made everybody have to be right on point. There were times it just got knocked down a little bit.”

Adams not on injury report as Charbonnet and Metcalf sit out

Aside from the offensive linemen, two others sat out — running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) and receiver DK Metcalf (ribs/hip). Metcalf has usually been rested on Wednesdays and Thursdays since suffering a rib injury in the second game of the year at Detroit. The situation with Charbonnet isn’t clear — he played 18 snaps against the Bengals, on par with his usual usage most of the season.

And three others were limited — receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and cornerbacks Artie Burns (hamstring) and Tre Brown (toe).

Burns has not played the last two weeks while the other two might have been precautionary.

Not listed on the injury report was safety Jamal Adams, who saw his first significant action in almost two years against the Bengals, on the field for 46 of 54 snaps.

Adams played nine snaps against the Giants on Oct. 2 before suffering a concussion, which had been his first game back in 385 days after suffering a torn quad muscle in the opener of the 2022 season (and having missed the final five games of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury).

“He’s really sore coming out of the game,” Carroll said. “We kind of chuckled about it. It’s a good sore, because that means he was out there and earned it. He’s really excited to be coming back and playing again.”

Adams made four tackles, one for a loss, and finished with the fifth-best Seahawks defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. One play Carroll highlighted came when Adams sniffed out a screen pass in the first quarter to hold running back Trayveon Williams to 5 yards.

“That’s a play that guys with savvy with sense, they take their shot,” Carroll said. “Instead of having to play off the blockers, he took it to the blockers and found a way to penetrate and get to the ball carrier. That’s pretty characteristic of how he’s played. That’s the kind of player he is. It’s great to see it happen.”

Seahawks add receiver Cody Thompson to 53-man roster

On Wednesday, Seattle signed receiver Cody Thompson off the practice squad to the 53-man roster to fill a spot created on Saturday when the team placed defensive back Coby Bryant on injured reserve.

Bryant has not played since the Detroit game with a toe injury and now has to sit out three more games before being eligible to return.

Carroll said Bryant will not need surgery but that “they’ve already done some stuff” to the toe, indicating a procedure of some other sort.

“It’s just taking a while for the injury,” Carroll said. “That’s all. We can’t rush him, and we have to do it right. He had a similar injury before, it’s not the same one, and it took quite a while too. This is the way we’ve gauged it to make sure we ensure his return.”

Thompson began the season on the 53-man and played the first three games, then returned to the practice squad for the last two. He was elevated for each game to the 53 to serve as the fifth receiver and a special teamer. By NFL rules he could have been elevated only one more time before he would have had to go on the 53.

Seattle also released quarterback Holton Ahlers off the practice squad and re-signed offensive lineman Greg Eiland and signed receiver Cody White to fill out the practice squad.

White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021 and another in 2022 with six catches for 35 yards. White, who played at Michigan State and entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, was waived as injured by the Steelers in August and had a tryout with Seattle on Tuesday.