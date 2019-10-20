Seahawks fans have been spoiled by a quarterback who makes the magical look routine, who makes something out of nothing and turns fourth-quarter deficits into thrilling come-from-behind victories.

That has been the lore of Russell Wilson.

And then Lamar Jackson showed up.

On Sunday, the Seahawks got their first up-close glimpse of Jackson, Baltimore’s dynamic second-year QB who stole some of Wilson’s fourth-quarter magical dust — spinning and sprinting away from Seattle defenders and leading the Ravens to a 30-16 victory over the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

The loss dropped the Seahawks to 5-2 and 1½ games back of the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West.

Much of the buildup to Sunday’s game centered on Earl Thomas’ return to Seattle in a Ravens’ uniform. The headlines coming out will center on Jackson’s sensational showing before 60,012 at CenturyLink Field.

Jackson rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown — on just 10 carries — to become the first NFL QB on record to have back-to-back games with 100 rushing yards and a rushing TD, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson’s 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter — on a fourth-and-2 play — broke a halftime tie and gave the Ravens a 20-13 lead.

Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner for Louisville, then put the game away by orchestrating a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter, covering 86 yards and chewing up 9 minutes off the clock — and ending in a Justin Tucker field goal that pushed Baltimore’s lead to 23-13 with 3:50 left.

On third-and-8, Jackson had one run for 30 yards, speeding past Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner for a first down. Jackson had another 13-yard run later in the drive, escaping pressure and dazzling free.

A rare off day from Wilson made Jackson’s performance all the more impressive.

Wilson finished 20 of 41 for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His passer rating of 65.2 was by far his lowest of the season — he had a passer of over 100 in each of the first six games of the season to vault to the top of the NFL’s MVP conversation in the past week.

Jackson figures to step directly into that conversation now.

Wilson’s interception was his first of the season, and it was especially costly. It came on a flat-footed from the pocket to the far right side of the field, attempting to find Jaron Brown next to the Seahawks sideline.

Instead, former University of Washington standout Marcus Peters — in his Baltimore debut — stepped in for the easy takeaway and ran untouched for the touchdown, the fifth pick-six of his career.

The Ravens added a second defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf, fighting for extra yards after a catch, fumbled the ball near the Seahawks sideline.

Marlon Humphrey recovered the fumble at the Seattle 18-yard line and returned it for a touchdown, extending the Ravens’ lead to 30-13 with 3:47 left in the game.