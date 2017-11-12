Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Standing for the anthem — a relief

Being a Vietnam veteran and seeing that all the Seahawks stood for the National Anthem made me feel good. It shouldn’t be just this one game, but all games. Stand and lock arms to show unity.

It’s true we fought for your right to protest and I’d never take that away from you. All I’m proposing is using another platform to do your protests. The anthem isn’t the time or place. Please take this to heart.

This year has been a very difficult year for my wife and me, we haven’t watched or supported the Seahawks at all. I’d like that to change and would like to support the Seahawks again.

It’s your move.

Lee Skogsbergh, Kenmore

Would Richard Sherman have ruptured his Achilles if the game wasn’t on a Thursday night? And would all the other players who have suffered horrible injuries on Thursday Night Football suffered them three days later on a Sunday? The NFL looks terrible for continuing these games because of the profits over the health of its players.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

I heard a lot of local fans blasting Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh after he missed three field goals in our loss to Washingon. They seem to forget Walsh had made 12 of his previous 13. If we were all appraised based on our worst day at the office, maybe we’d be a bit less critical.

Lew Witham, Seattle

We all got an extra hour of sleep this past weekend; unfortunately, the Seahawks used theirs during the game against Washington.

Bill Griffiths, Bellevue

Fire and reign

Consider a score of 108-24. That’s the combined score by which the Huskies rolled over their nemesis, the Oregon Ducks, the last two years. Cupcake jokes aside, and with apologies to singer James Taylor, “How sweet it is, to beat up OU.”

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Trucks, trucks and more trucks

So I turned on FS1 to watch the Huskies play Stanford at 7:30 Friday night. I was greeted by a NASCAR truck race and the instruction that if I wanted to watch the Husky game I should turn to a channel I don’t have. Seriously?

I don’t live in Bubba Land. If the Pac-12 brainless trust is so incompetent that this is a part of the TV contract, 7:30 games are the least of the problems.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

