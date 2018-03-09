Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

Sherman release tough to take

Very, very disheartening news for Hawks fans (“Seahawks release cornerback Richard Sherman”). Sickening, actually. The top corner in the NFL since the start of his career and maybe ever.

There is no hope of replacing him. Maxwell, DeShead, Coleman, Thorpe, etc.? Please.

Randout (online comment)

Sherman move makes sense

I hate to see Richard Sherman go, but I understand. His injury, age, the money owed had he stayed, etc.

But at some point they have to do what is good for the team. We need young guys to take over.

Julesmom (online comment)

Good luck, Bennett

Michael (“Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Eagles…”), best wishes in Philadelphia. Glad to see you go to a good team.

It was great to have you here. I enjoyed your demeanor and talk about the issues of football and the issues of the day.

Keep on keeping on, and I’ll be rooting for your continued success.

DavidNeil (online comment)

Fresh start good for all

As a season-ticket holder I always appreciated Michael Bennett’s contribution to the defense. I was also frequently frustrated by his numerous penalties.

I lost interest when he brought his personal agenda to the workplace and became a distraction. A fresh start is welcome for all.

kmw (online comment)

Mariners

Ichiro might be best ever

By bringing Ichiro back for an encore, it will give us Mariners fans a chance to give him the send-off he deserves when he leaves for the last time. Given all the records he holds, it can be reasonably argued that he is the best to have played for the Mariners.

Raymond S. Wilson , Bellevue

A rejuvenated Ichiro?

Hopefully Ichiro has something left in the tank, but I suspect being back in Seattle will rejuvenate him.

I truly believe as a teammate this is a such a different Ichiro who will help his teammates greatly and be a very positive influence in our locker room.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

This could be trouble

Loved this guy in his heyday. But if he is forced to play even close to full time this could turn into a real disaster. Hope he helps do more than just sell some tickets.

Not that ownership cares about much beyond the bottom line.

Adamblue (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com