Seahawks

Rings = greatness?

In his lamentation of the Seahawks’ loss of Russell Wilson, Larry Stone (The Russell Wilson trade seems justifiable, but the Seahawks had better be right) proclaimed that in the modern NFL, you can’t win a Super Bowl without a great quarterback.

Nick Foles, winning quarterback of Super Bowl LII in 2018, must be beaming with pride over his sudden induction into the Fraternity of Greatness.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Another big trade

For those of us over 60, you left out (Let’s make a deal: A look back at some of the biggest trades in Seattle history) one of the biggest trades in Seattle sports history: the Sonics’ August 1972 trade of Lenny Wilkens to Cleveland for Butch Beard.

The local sports community was ready to run coach Tom Nissalke out of town before his first game.

Bill Leraas, Westport

Not Watson

Yes, Seahawks, we’re gonna need a new quarterback. Please don’t pick someone with 22 (22!) accusations of coercive and lewd sexual behavior.

We can’t cheer for him, or buy his jersey.

Rex Rempel, Kirkland

Big rebuild ahead

In other news, a bomb was dropped on Seattle this week. Russell Willson was traded and Bobby Wagner was released.

Advertising

The damage appears to be widespread and some experts predict it’ll take years to rebuild.

Mel Nason, Lynnwood

Lockett too?

If the Hawks are indeed having an estate sale, you may as well throw in Tyler Lockett.

Not only is he valuable, but I can’t imagine him wanting any part of this impending mess.

Get out while you can!

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Paradox of sports

I have complained for years about the unbalanced Seahawk salary structure, but Russell Wilson was the team’s identity and soul.

All that’s left is numbness.

But the Wilson situation illustrates a paradox of sports and life in general: A person is hired with the hope of success, yet too much success renders that person not affordable.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Send us your backtalk:

Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.