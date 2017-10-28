If the Seahawks’ defense spent a little more time than usual in September running in circles, October saw them instead circling back to a familiar place — once again leading the NFL in fewest points allowed.

After giving up 33 points in one game at Tennessee on Sept. 27 Seattle has allowed just 35 since capped by a 24-7 win over the Giants last Sunday in New York.

And when the dust settled from that game the Seahawks were allowing just 15.7 points per game, tied with Jacksonville for the fewest in the NFL and on par with any of the seasons from 2012-15 when Seattle led the league in fewest points each year (15.3, 14.4, 15.9 and 17.3 respectively).

“Yeah, we’re playing as high a level as we ever have,’’ said cornerback Richard Sherman who called the Tennessee game an “outlier’’ and said he thinks Seattle has played so well for so long on defense that people may take it for granted.

“I think it’s just funny,” he said. “People’s standards are so high for us and our standards are so high that you confuse greatness with mediocrity. I guess you’re bored with greatness sometimes, and it happens with everyone. But you can appreciate it at times. If we were somewhere else playing the same exact defense, it’d be outstanding. We just continue to do what we’ve always done, and that’s fair.”

Skeptics might note that two of the three teams Seattle has played in October are among the six-lowest scoring teams in the NFL — the Colts and Giants.

But the other was the team scoring the most points in the NFL, the Rams, who got just a lone touchdown against the Seahawks in a 16-10 win on Oc. 8.

Now comes another opponent with a similar pedigree, the Houston Texans, who will give the Seahawks another chance to show, as Sherman happily said after the dominant win against the Giants, that “we are who we think we are.’’

Like the Rams, the Texans have one of the hottest, young quarterbacks in the NFL —- rookie Deshaun Watson — who has remade the Houston offense into one of the best in the NFL since becoming the starter in the second week of the season.

The Texans are third in points per game at 29.5 but have scored 33 or more in each of the last four games, averaging 39.3 in that span.

Watson’s running ability — he has 202 yards and averaging 7.2 per carry — has helped lift Houston’s rushing attack to third in the NFL at 137.7 per game. And he has displayed an arm almost beyond his years throwing 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions the last three games.

“It’s a young, spunky group of guys,’’ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of the 3-3 Texans.

The Seahawks are now sort of the opposite on defense, the old guard of the NFL who only got older this week by adding 37-year-old veteran free agent Dwight Freeney to the mix as a defensive end who will be asked to replace some of the pass rushing lost when Cliff Avril went on Injured Reserve.The arrival of Freeney means the Seahawks can again field a defensive lineup that includes eight players who have been named to at least one Pro Bowl.

Each of those players has been in the NFL since at least 2013 (and six since at least 2011), and when the Titans ran roughshod on the Seahawks on Sept. 24 it was tempting to wonder if Seattle was beginning to show some signs of age, or if at the least opponents were beginning to find some consistent flaws in Seattle’s scheme.

Players and coaches, though, said they thought some of the early uncharacteristic play was simply a couple breakdowns leading to a few big plays and that all that was really needed was a little more attention to detail to get back on track.

“We’ve been doing this for years,’’ Carroll said. “This is how you play base defense. And if you don’t play with great discipline – which is what showed up in a couple of those plays that get away from you every once and awhile- you can’t play at this level and you can’t play a base scheme like we do.

Indeed, the Seahawks pride themselves on the relative simplicity of their scheme, Carroll noting that “we don’t do a lot of fancy stuff.’’

Freeney compared trying to adapt quickly to the Seahawks at midseason to the challenge he faced when he joined the Cardinals at mid-stream two years ago saying he can do it there where “their Wednesday playbook is the size of a dictionary’’ then he should be able to quickly assimilate with the Seahawks.

Seattle’s only real lineup change on defense since the Tennessee game was forced on the Seahawks — an injury to Jeremy Lane that moved rookie Shaquill Griffin into the right cornerback spot fulltime and elevated Justin Coleman to nickelback.

Otherwise, defensive coordinator Kris Richard said this week the Seahawks changed nothing the last three games as they went from 23rd in the NFL in yards allowed to eighth.

“It’s just us being consistent,’’ Richard said. “Staying true to who we are, down after down. That’s the only thing that we need to be focused on; not numbers, not papers, or any thoughts or anything like that, just us staying true to who we are.”