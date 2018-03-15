Seattle will have to look at other tight end options with Austin Seferian-Jenkins signing on Thursday with Jacksonville.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins is signing a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which Seferian-Jenkins confirmed via Twitter, leaving the Seahawks left to look for other options as they attempt to fill the void at tight end created by the departure of Jimmy Graham.

Seferian-Jenkins, a native of Gig Harbor who played at UW, was reported to be signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Jaguars, who earlier in the day also signed free agent tight end Niles Paul. Paul is more of a blocking tight end and Seferian-Jenkins regarded as more of a pass-catching tight end and the Jaguars apparently saw the two as good complements for each other in their offense.

Seferian-Jenkins visited the Seahawks on Wednesday and his local ties led to the obvious thought that he was heavily interested in signing with Seattle.

But the Seahawks have so far been careful in their free agent spending — their only signing as of 2 p.m. Thursday remains linebacker/edge rusher Barkevious Mingo — and the price got too rich for Seattle’s liking.

Seattle, though, has to do something at some point at tight end with only Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes on the roster at the moment.

Luke Willson, who has been with the Seahawks since 2013, is also a free agent and visited Carolina on Thursday. Several reports stated that he was due next to visit Jacksonville with one report stating he will still visit even though the Jags have added Paul and Seferian-Jenkins in the last two days.

Seattle also is reported to have had Ed Dickson — an eight-year NFL vet who spent the last four seasons with the Panthers — in for a visit.

Another possible option is Eric Ebron, who was cut by Detroit earlier this week. Denver and the Baltimore Ravens have also reportedly showed interest in Ebron, however, so the Seahawks may have to move quickly to get a veteran. And a report later Thursday stated Ebron will visit Carolina this week.

What’s certain is that there will be no homecoming for Seferian-Jenkins, who had been mentioned for months as a possible target of the Seahawks in free agency.

“It’s time for the next chapter of my journey,” Seferian-Jenkins wrote. “Jacksonville, I’m ready for you. Ready to represent the teal, black, white, and gold.”

