TAMPA, Fla. – Devonta Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown to help the Atlanta Falcons stay a game behind the leaders in the tight NFC South race with a 24-21 NFL victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Freeman scored on a 32-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, restoring a 10-point lead for the Falcons (9-5), who then barely hung on to win for the fifth time in six games.

New Orleans and Carolina are tied for the division lead at 10-4.

Six NFC teams make the playoffs and Atlanta is among the six teams in front of the Seahawks (8-6) with two games left in the season. Seattle has the same record as Dallas and Detroit.

Freeman caught five passes for a team-high 68 yards and had a first-half fumble recovered in the end zone by teammate Levine Toilolo for a touchdown.

“We had a sense this would be a big night for him. We talked about that before the game,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of Freeman. “We thought he would have his opportunities.”

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw an early TD pass to Justin Hardy and finished 17 of 31 passing for 212 yards and no interceptions.

Jameis Winston threw for 299 yards and three TDs for the Bucs (4-10), including a 16-yarder to Adam Humphries that trimmed Atlanta’s lead to 24-21 with 4:07 remaining.

Winston, who also threw TD passes of 30 yards to O.J. Howard and 42 yards to Mike Evans, got the ball back with a minute left and nearly sent the game into overtime.

“Jameis played a heck of a game. He probably played his best game this season,” coach Dirk Koetter said.

Winston completed three straight passes to move the ball from his 29 to the Atlanta 36. Patrick Murray came on to try a 54-yard field goal to tie it, but the kick sailed wide right as time expired.

The Falcons play at New Orleans on Sunday, then close the regular season at home against Carolina.