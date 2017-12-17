It’s difficult to remember a time when Seattle looked so miserable on the football field. Officially, seven Seahawks were listed as inactive, but it looked more like 53.

The challenge here is putting into words just how pathetic that was. No thesaurus on earth can provide the appropriate adjectives.

It’s nearly impossible to describe the debacle that took place at CenturyLink Field Sunday, so why try? I mean, it’s not like the Seahawks did.

In its most critical regular-season game in years, Seattle fell to the Rams, 42-7. And it wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

“There’s nothing to be happy about. That was a really dismal performance by us,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in response to a question about his team’s effort. “We were not right.”

“Not right” might be the most merciful way one could describe the Seahawks on Sunday. “A complete disaster” feels more suitable.

Given the history of this team’s success, the result would have been surprising regardless of circumstance. That it happened in such a high-stakes game is downright shocking.

A victory would have put the Seahawks in first place in the NFC West. It would have cleared the way for a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason, where they could host their first-round matchup.

Instead, they played their worst game since Carroll took over the team in 2010. The only positive for the fans was avoiding postgame traffic.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words. In my time here, we’ve never really had a game like that,” said Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, who caught a third-quarter touchdown pass to cut the Rams lead to … 33. “I felt like we couldn’t do anything right.”

He’s right. They couldn’t. In any phase of the game.

Offensively, the Seahawks (8-6) were atrocious, gaining just 149 yards while losing two fumbles. Seattle receiver Tanner McEvoy coughed the ball up on the third play of the game, foreshadowing the pitiful 59 minutes that would follow. Russell Wilson was sacked seven times. Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham — the Seahawks’ two leading receivers — combined for two catches and 5 yards. Seattle didn’t cross the 50-yard line until the score was 40-0.

Defensively, the Seahawks were abominable, allowing 244 rushing yards — which is more than twice what their opponents averaged coming into the game.

Todd Gurley had 152 of those yards himself, doing so on just 21 carries.

The Rams (10-4) scored on six of their first seven possessions. They were up 34-0 by halftime. A group of high-school coaches raised the 12th Man flag before the game. Someone should have had them wave a white one a couple of hours later.

On special teams, the Seahawks were awful, allowing 180 yards to Pharaoh Cooper over the course of his nine returns. One of them was for 53 yards in the second quarter, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run on the Rams’ next play.

You’d think the Seahawks would have put up some semblance of a fight considering what was on the line. Instead, they gift-wrapped the divisional crown, put a bow on in it and hand-delivered it to the Rams.

“It was an embarrassing game,” Baldwin said.

Obviously, injuries to five Pro Bowlers on defense influenced the outcome Sunday. The Seahawks were without Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, K.J. Wright and Cliff Avril — and a bad hamstring hampered Bobby Wagner. Still, for the team to be that absent, that listless … it’s unlike anything we’ve seen over the past five years.

It’s hard not to wonder if the Seahawks’ woes are causing tensions to rise in the locker room. After the game, Seattle safety Earl Thomas said he didn’t think Wagner should have played, prompting Wagner to tweet “E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro.”

That’s never good.

Technically, the Seahawks can still make the playoffs, but they’d have to win their next two games and get a whole lot of help. Fivethirtyeight.com gives them a mere 13 percent chance of reaching the postseason.

Their best shot was to win Sunday, but they didn’t get it done. In fact, it barely looked like they wanted to.