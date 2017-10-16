The Seahawks have yet to make an addition to their offensive line but rumors continue to abound.

The Seahawks returned Monday afternoon to the practice field at the VMAC following their bye week with the same 53-man roster they had when they left a week ago.

Not that all of the same 53 players were on the field.

Left guard Luke Joeckel, as had been expected, had arthroscopic surgery on his knee last Thursday leaving Seattle with nine active offensive linemen taking part in Monday’s practice.

It’s unclear exactly how long Joeckel will be out though it’s expected he for sure will miss Sunday’s game against the Giants in New York. Even aside from Joeckel’s surgery there has been much conjecture about Seattle adding to its offensive line, specifically potentially signing free agent Branden Albert, who visited last Monday.

Albert, however, hadn’t signed as of Monday afternoon despite the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that he received a contract offer from the Seahawks.

Rapoport reported that Albert might again visit the New York Giants, a team that it was reported last week has shown previous interest. In fact, it had been reported that Albert might visit the Giants last week.

Albert didn’t, remaining in Seattle last week following his visit which led to speculation that he might be nearing a deal with Seattle. The Times learned that Albert was still in Seattle as of Monday and the fact that he has an offer could mean it’s not yet dead that he could still sign with the Seahawks.

If Albert were to sign this week it would most logically happen by Tuesday, when the Seahawks will hold what is typically their Wednesday practice — Seattle adjusted its work week a little coming off the bye and making the cross-country trip for Sunday’s game against the Giants in New York.

Also, players on the 53-man roster as of Tuesday at 1 p.m. get paid for the week, meaning whoever the Seahawks would release to make room for Albert would get paid if it happened past that time. That might not matter, but it could be a factor given that the Seahawks have just $1.9 million in cap space and every dollar can begin to make a difference this time of year.

Regardless, the report of an offer for Albert and that he stayed in town indicates the seriousness with which Seattle is attempting to add to its offensive line. Seattle has also been reported as potentially interested in trading for Houston holdout Duane Brown and also to have inquired about Buffalo’s Cordy Glenn.

But signing Albert would be the easiest route since it would not require trading anyone and he’d theoretically come more cheaply, likely on a one-year deal for close to the veteran minimum.

The 32-year old Albert became a free agent in August when he was released by Jacksonville after having said he wanted to retire.

Albert, who made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2015, had been due to make a base salary of $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018, though none of it was guaranteed.

Albert has played solely left tackle in his NFL so if he were to sign he’d theoretically be thrown into the competition at that spot with Rees Odhiambo. Odhiambo has also played guard and maybe could be considered to be used there, as well, if Albert or another left tackle were to come aboard.

For now, with Joeckel out, the thought is that either Mark Glowinski or rookie Ethan Pocic will take over at left guard against the Giants. Glowinski started at left guard all of last season before moving to right guard where he started the first two games this season before being replaced by Oday Aboushi. Glowinski has been inactive the last three games.

Pocic, the team’s second round pick out of LSU, has played so far only on special teams. But he has been listed as a backup at both guard spots as well as center.

Pocic said Monday he did not know what the plan was for this week.

“I am not sure what the coaches are going to do,’’ he said. “But I am preparing like I am going to play. I prepare every week like I am going to play so it doesn’t matter. I just take it one day at a time and practice hard.’’

Pocic played mostly center at LSU but also started nine games at right guard for the Tigers and said he has been used almost solely at center and guard with the Seahawks in practice.

“It’s all just football to me,’’ he said.

McDowell attends practice

Seattle’s first pick in the 2017 draft, defensive lineman Malik McDowell, attended practice Monday, the first time he had been visible during any portion of practice open to the media this season (McDowell is in the white in the picture below).

McDowell, taken in the second round out of Michigan State, suffered what coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month was a “really bad’’ concussion in an ATV accident in July.

He remains on the non-football injury list but has been taking part in non-practice team activities for a month or so.

But this is the first week players can come off the NFI or Physically Unable to Perform lists and Carroll said two weeks ago there was a chance McDowell could return to practice at some point this season and did not rule out that he could play.

“He’s got some stuff coming up in the next couple of weeks, I think it’s within two weeks that he’ll get kind of reassessed and all of that just to see where we are,’’ Carroll said on Oct. 6. “There’s been some conversation from different camps kind of about where he is and how he’s doing, so the check-ups are really important, and we’ll just see. We’ve not ruled that thought out that he could come back.”

The window for players to return from the NFI or PUP lists to return to practice lasts from weeks 6-11 after which players have to either be placed on the 53-man roster or Injured Reserve.

Defensive end Dion Jordan also remains on the NFI list and cornerback DeShawn Shead is on the PUP list and each could also return to practice soon.

Carroll did not speak to the media on Monday to offer updates but will hold his usual regular weekly press conference on Tuesday.