As the NFL’s “legal tampering’’ period to negotiate with impending free agents began Monday, the Seahawks made two moves to solidify their receiving corps for 2020, placing tenders on receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister, each restricted free agents.

Hollister got a second-round tender, meaning a salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season and assuring that if he were to sign with another team the Seahawks would get a second-round choice back as compensation.

Moore, meanwhile, got an original-round tender, meaning a salary of $2.133 million in 2020 and that Seattle would get a seventh-round pick in return were Moore to sign with another team.

But because those moves had been widely expected, what might have been more interesting were a few rumors that floated about a couple of other receivers, including one involving disgruntled Vikings veteran Stefon Diggs, who has topped the 1,000-yard mark each of the past two seasons but has seemed increasingly unhappy with the way he has been used in Minnesota.

Another involved Phillip Dorsett, most recently of the Patriots.

A tweet at mid-day by Diggs that “it’s time for a new beginning” and “somethings going to happen” sparked rumors of a possible trade, and because the Seahawks always seem to find themselves involved in everything, that also sparked rumors that maybe Seattle could be in the mix for Diggs, who is under contract through the 2023 season.

That was about as far as it went — there were no substantive reports of a Diggs-to-Seattle deal.

Advertising

And Diggs’ contract would be tough for Seattle to make fit.

He is due base salaries of $10.9 million in 2020 and then $11.4 million each of the following three years with cap hits of $12.5 million, $14.5 million and $15 million over the next three years.

But then Seattle has pulled off stunners before and Diggs has made it clear a number of different times on social media over the past year he might want a new home.

Diggs, who had a career-high 1,130 yards and was fourth in the NFL with a 17.9-yard per reception average a year ago, also heaped all kinds of praise on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson during an Ask Me Anything with Bleacher Report in January.

“He’s a 10,” Diggs said then. “I love Russ. He’s a winner, he has that winning mind. I always admire his game. When he has a supporting cast he plays extremely well. Even by himself he will make it work.”

And Seattle is known to be looking for more playmakers for Wilson. Seattle had Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as constant threats at receiver last season but otherwise saw no other player listed as a receiver make more than 17 catches.

Advertising

If Seattle doesn’t want to pay a ton for a receiver, then Dorsett, who made $2.6 million last year with the Patriots, might make more sense as a possible veteran acquisition. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Seattle is among the teams showing some initial interest in Dorsett.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder had a career-high 33 receptions with the Colts in 2016 and 29 for 397 yards and five touchdowns last year with the Patriots.

This is regarded as an exceptionally deep draft at receiver, which especially for the Seahawks and their needs to likely spend big free-agent dollars on defense has led to the idea that they’d look for relatively inexpensive options at receiver.

But Seattle undoubtedly will add some receivers during the offseason.

Tendering Moore gives the Seahawks six receivers under contract/control for 2020 with the others being Lockett, Metcalf, John Ursua, Cody Thompson and Penny Hart. Restricted free agents have until April 17 to sign offer sheets from other teams. Malik Turner is an exclusive rights free agent meaning he will likely return as well.

Moore was a seventh-round choice out of East Central (Okla.) in 2017 and has 43 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Jaron Brown was among the receivers Seattle tried as a third WR Last season but he is now an unrestricted free agent and considered as likely not to be back.

Seattle also had Josh Gordon on the roster for a while last season to fill that role but he was indefinitely suspended in December for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy.

Hollister’s return, meanwhile, would seem to solidify Seattle’s tight end position with the team having signed veteran Greg Olsen last month to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million and expecting to have Will Dissly back from an Achilles injury in time for the beginning of the regular season. The Seahawks also have indicated they might re-sign free agent Luke Willson.

Hollister was acquired from the Patriots for a seventh-round choice last April and ended up playing a key role at an injury-depleted position, making 41 catches, third-most on the team behind only Lockett and Metcalf, for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

NOTES