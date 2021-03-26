As the Seahawks waited to officially announce the fate of Jarran Reed, who is expected to be released by the team Friday afternoon, they took a step toward replacing him, signing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods to a one-year deal said to be worth up to $3 million.

Woods’ agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal on Twitter.

It will be the third sting with the Seahawks for the 34-year-old Woods, who played two games for Seattle in 2011 and then 14 in 2019 before he was suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

After signing with Jacksonville last spring he decided to sit out the 2020 season for COVID-19-related reasons.

Woods, listed at 6-4, 330 pounds, has also played with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh. Tennessee and the Colts in a career that dates to 2010.

Woods started five games for Seattle in 2019 when Reed was serving a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, then continued to play a regular role in the team’s defensive line rotation.

The Seahawks were confirmed by a source to be exploring trade opportunities with Reed, and if none can be found will likely release him to clear out $8.9 million against the salary cap.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday that the Seahawks appear unable to make a trade for Reed and are expected to release him.

Reed tweeted on Thursday to expect something to happen by 1 p.m. Friday, the time when transactions for each day officially close.

Reed was a full-time starter at defensive tackle for the Seahawks the last four years after arriving as a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016.

He is in the second-year of a two-year contract signed last March that carries an almost $14 million cap hit for the 2021 season. Seattle will take on a $5 million dead cap hit with a release of Reed.

It was confirmed the Seahawks and Reed were attempting to negotiate changes to his current contract to lower the cap hit. But Reed wanted a longer-term deal as part of the process and talks broke down, leading to Seattle’s decision to move on from Reed.

The addition of Woods gives Seattle five listed defensive tackles, the others being Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, Cedrick Lattimore and Myles Adams.

However, the Seahawks often use their five-technique, or big, defensive ends such as L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green — and now, Kerry Hyder — as tackles in their nickel package. Woods would likely play mostly on running downs in the base defense.

Seattle needed to clear out cap space as a number of contracts the team has signed players to in recent days are being officially processed and being counted toward the cap.

The latest was the contract for rush end Benson Mayowa, whose contract was revealed Friday. Mayowa signed what was a four-year deal, but with two void years at the end, worth up to $7.62 million with $4.1 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. The two void years allows Seattle to spread out the signing bonus over four years instead of two for salary cap purposes.

This story will be updated.