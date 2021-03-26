The Seahawks on Friday made it official that they have released defensive tackle Jarran Reed after finding no takers on the trade market for his $8.9 million 2021 salary cap hit.

Seattle is now free of that money, however, and used some of it Friday to help fill the void left by his departure, bringing back veteran defensive tackle Al Woods to a one-year deal said to be worth up to $3 million.

Woods’ agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal on Twitter.

It will be the third stint with the Seahawks for the 34-year-old Woods, who played two games for Seattle in 2011 and then 14 in 2019 before he was suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

After signing with Jacksonville last spring, he decided to sit out the 2020 season for COVID-19-related reasons.

A source confirmed Thursday the Seahawks had decided to try to trade Reed, and if they couldn’t, to release him after they were unable to reach agreement on a restructured contract. The Seahawks reportedly wanted to redo Reed’s deal to reduce his 2021 cap hit by converting salary into bonus. Reed wanted a longer-term contract as part of the deal.

Unable to come to an agreement, the Seahawks decided to move on.

He was entering he last year of a two-year contract signed last March that carries an almost $14 million cap hit for the 2021 season. Seattle will take on a $5 million dead cap hit with a release of Reed.

Reed was a full-time starter at defensive tackle for the Seahawks the last four years after arriving as a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016. He now becomes a free agent, able to sign with any other team immediately.

Woods, listed at 6-4, 330 pounds, has also played with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Indianapolis in a career that dates to 2010.

Woods started five games for Seattle in 2019 when Reed was serving a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, then continued to play a regular role in the team’s defensive line rotation.

The addition of Woods gives Seattle five listed defensive tackles, the others being Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, Cedrick Lattimore and Myles Adams.

However, the Seahawks often use their five-technique, or big, defensive ends such as L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green — and now, Kerry Hyder — as tackles in their nickel package.

Woods would likely play mostly on running downs in the base defense as he did in 2019. That year, Woods had a run defense grade of 77.7 from Pro Football Focus, which is higher than Reed has had in any of his five NFL seasons. Reed had a run defense grade in 2020 of 64.7 and his highest was 66.1 in 2017.

Seattle needed to clear out cap space as a number of contracts the team has signed players to in recent days are being processed and counted toward the salary cap.

The latest was for rush end Benson Mayowa, whose contract was revealed Friday. Mayowa signed what was a four-year deal, worth up to $7.62 million with $4.1 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. The last two years are void, allowing Seattle to spread out the signing bonus over four years instead of two for cap purposes.

The release of Reed and signing of Woods capped a busy ending to the second week of NFL free agency in which the Seahawks took major steps toward solidifying their defensive line.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks reached deals with Hyder and Mayowa. On Thursday, Seattle reached an agreement to re-sign Carlos Dunlap to a two-year contract worth $16.6 million. And on Friday, Seattle essentially swapped out Reed for Woods.

Seattle released Dunlap earlier this month to clear out his $14.1 million cap hit for this season then was able to re-sign him for $5.8 million less on a per-year average (the exact details of his contract and cap hits have yet to be revealed).

Advertising

Swapping out Reed for Woods saves another at least $5.9 million, though Woods’ contract may not involve a full $3 million cap hit.

And in the first week of free agency the Seahawks were able to re-sign Ford to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million instead of using a restricted free agent tender on him.

In the process, the Seahawks retained three-fourths of their starting line from the end of last season, losing only Reed, keeping both of their leading rush ends in Dunlap and Mayowa, while while adding Hyder to compete with Collier and Green for the five-technique end spot. Seattle also has 2020 rookies Alton Robinson and Darrell Taylor to compete at the end positions.

The Seahawks on Friday also officially announced the signing of guard Jordan Simmons, which had been confirmed earlier this week.

The re-signing of Simmons gives Seattle 12 offensive linemen under contract for the 2021 season, including six of the players who played the seven-most snaps in 2020, the only exception being Mike Iupati, who has decided to retire.