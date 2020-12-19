The last time the Seahawks played at Washington was on a Monday night in October of 2014. Percy Harvin scored three touchdowns that didn’t count — all waved off due to penalty — and Russell Wilson rushed for 122 yards, still a career-high, as the Seahawks won 27-17.

Harvin was gone barely three weeks later.

But Wilson returns to Washington for Sunday’s 10 a.m. game against Football Team, not only as one of just three players left on the roster from that night (linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are the others) but making something of a homecoming.

Wilson grew up in Richmond, Virginia, roughly 100 miles away from Washington’s FedExField and calls it “a special thing’’ to get to go back, even if COVID-19 protocols mean there won’t be the usual cadre of family and friends in attendance.

It’s also a return to one of Wilson’s first big moments as a Seahawk, when he lead them back from an early 14-0 deficit to a 24-14 win over Washington in a wild-card playoff game following his rookie season in 2012.

While that comeback has been surpassed by three others Wilson has led (including the biggest in team playoff history two years later against Green Bay in the NFC title game) it remains tied for the eighth-biggest in Seahawks history overall.

It was Wilson’s first playoff game, and he recalled this week that “I think those moments help dictate and help show what kind of player you’re going to be throughout your career.’’

While the Seahawks rode Marshawn Lynch to 132 yards that day, Wilson had to do his share, throwing for 187 and a TD and running for 67 more in a game that foreshadowed much of what we’ve come to know as the Wilson-era of Seahawks football — a quarterback and team capable of anything no matter the deficit.

That was the first of nine playoff wins Wilson has as a Seahawk, which is 11th all-time in NFL history. Granted, there has been playoff-game inflation through the years, padding the stats for quarterbacks of the last 30 years or so.

Wilson’s playoff wins puts him ahead of the likes of Hall of Famers Steve Young and Dan Marino (eight) and on par with contemporaries such as Drew Brees (eight) and Aaron Rodgers (10). The only other active QBs with more are Joe Flacco (10) and Tom Brady (30, yep, 30).

Wilson can clinch another shot at a playoff win or two (or three or four) this week.

If the Seahawks get a win or a tie at Washington, they will clinch a playoff spot for the eighth time in Wilson’s nine seasons (a tie in the Bears-Vikings game will also do it even if they lose).

A loss doesn’t do much to dampen postseason hopes. Even with a defeat, the Seahawks’ odds of making the playoffs would stand at a robust 95%, according to fivethirtyeight.com (and could be as high as 98% depending on how other games play out).

The game also has little to impact on the Seahawks’ goal of winning the NFC West, getting a home game in the first round, and staying alive for the No. 1 overall seed. That will mostly be determined by next Sunday’s home game against the Rams, unless for some unfathomable reason Los Angeles loses at home this week to the Jets as 17-point favorites.

The Washington game has a negligible effect on the Seahawks’ division-title hopes (five percentage points one way or the other with a win or loss, via fivethirtyeight.com), with the regular-season finale against the 49ers also likely to factor in heavily (due to division tiebreakers that could come into play).

The Seahawks don’t have great odds for the No. 1 seed — just 3% via fivethirtyeight.com heading into the weekend. But a loss, regardless of any other conference-wide result, basically eliminates them. But hey, you never know.

Not that any of that will be on the minds of the Seahawks or Wilson.

If the value of momentum in sports can be debated, what can’t is that Pete Carroll, Wilson and the Seahawks believe in it.

They felt they got it back with last week’s 40-3 win over the Jets, which continued the second-half rebound of the defense while also marking a return to form for Wilson as he threw four touchdowns passes, equaling his total of the previous four games.

Wagner said the manner of the victory, and what it could mean going forward, shouldn’t be discounted because the Jets are winless.

“I think everybody had an expectation of how we were supposed to play playing the Jets,’’ Wagner said. “And it’s one thing to have an expectation. It’s another thing to go out there and do it. And that’s a professional football team on the other end, so anytime you hold a team to just three points is something that you can hang your hat on. I think we’re growing every week, we’re getting better every week, we get more connected every week. I think we’ll continue doing that. It’s going to be fun to watch.’’