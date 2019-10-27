ATLANTA — The NFL’s trade deadline is 1 p.m. PT Tuesday, and Pete Carroll often says the Seahawks like to be engaged in just about everything around the league.

That seems to be the case again, with teams calling the Seahawks to inquire about the availability of 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, according to an NFL.com report.

Penny, the Seahawks’ backup running back, didn’t get any touches in the Seahawks’ loss to Baltimore last week, playing just two snaps in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

With Chris Carson carrying the load for the Seahawks, Penny has just 22 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Penny is expected to have a large role for the Seahawks against Atlanta today.

“We know we need Rashaad. We’re excited about Rashaad,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday. “I don’t put too much into it other than the fact that we only got 26 or something rushing attempts (against Baltimore). He played a few plays. He’s a big part of our plans.”

The Seahawks already made one trade last week, acquiring safety Quandre Diggs from Detroit.

The season-ending injury to Will Dissly has left the Seahawks thin at tight end, but they’re hopeful veteran Ed Dickson can return in the next week or so from knee surgery.