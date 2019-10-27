ATLANTA — The NFL’s trade deadline is 1 p.m. PT Tuesday, and Pete Carroll often says the Seahawks like to be engaged in just about everything around the league.

That seems to be the case again, with teams calling the Seahawks to inquire about the availability of 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, according to an NFL.com report.

Penny, the Seahawks’ backup running back, didn’t get any touches in the Seahawks’ loss to Baltimore last week, playing just two snaps in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

With Chris Carson carrying the load for the Seahawks, Penny has just 22 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Penny is expected to have a large role for the Seahawks against Atlanta today.

“We know we need Rashaad. We’re excited about Rashaad,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday. “I don’t put too much into it other than the fact that we only got 26 or something rushing attempts (against Baltimore). He played a few plays. He’s a big part of our plans.”

Advertising

The Seahawks already made one trade last week, acquiring safety Quandre Diggs from Detroit.

The season-ending injury to Will Dissly has left the Seahawks thin at tight end, but they’re hopeful veteran Ed Dickson can return in the next week or so from knee surgery.

Flowers out; Brown, McDougald active

Duane Brown returned to start at left tackle against the Falcons after missing the previous two games with a biceps injury. Brown’s return allowed George Fant to return to his role as the hybrid sixth lineman/blocking tight end, a much-needed boost to the offense following Dissly’s injury.

But the Seahawks were without Diggs (hamstring) and starting cornerback Tre Flowers (neck), ending his streak of 21 consecutive starts at right corner. Flowers had a stinger during the loss to Baltimore.

Also back Sunday was defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who missed the Ravens game with an ankle injury.

Third-string running back C.J. Prosise was healthy inactive Sunday.

McGary already a mainstay in Atlanta

Five weeks after a heart ablation procedure this summer, Kaleb McGary made the start in his very first game in the NFL.

Advertising

And he’s been the Atlanta Falcons’ starting right tackle ever since.

McGary, the Fife High School graduate and University of Washington standout from 2015-18, started his eighth consecutive game for the Falcons against the Seahawks on Sunday.

While at UW, McGary had at least two procedures to correct a heart arrhythmia. He overcame the heart issues to become a four-year starter for the Huskies, and Atlanta selected him in the first round of the NFL draft last April.

“The thing that I’ve been impressed by, I’m really impressed, not only did he come back from a heart procedure, he had a sprained knee in a game, came back and finished the game, didn’t miss the next one,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said last week. “This is a rugged guy. Everybody there (at UW) had spoken about his toughness and his ability to do it. It’s carried through to the NFL very clearly.

“He’s really committed, he’s got great size and great punch, I think he’s got a really good future.”