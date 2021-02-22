Not that the NFL offseason ever lacks for news — witness the several weeks of debate and speculation that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass-protection comments elicited.

But the league’s news cycle is about to kick into a higher gear, as free agency and the draft take center stage.

There won’t be an NFL combine, which usually serves as the unofficial offseason kickoff in Indianapolis, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Draft-eligible players will instead be timed, tested and graded at pro days on college campuses.

The rest of the league’s offseason schedule, though, will go as planned.

Here’s a look at key dates with thoughts on how they impact the Seahawks:

Feb. 23-March 9 — Franchise Tag designation window is open.

The Seahawks have used the franchise tag just twice since 2010, on kicker Olindo Mare in 2010 and defensive end Frank Clark in 2019. The tag on Clark, though, turned out to be mostly a way for Seattle to buy time to work out a trade.

The Seahawks have two pending free agents this year they might most logically consider using the tag on this year — running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Teams can use one tag per year, which keeps the player under contract for one season.

While it’s unclear exactly what the tag number will be, for Carson it would likely be around $8.5 million for the 2021 season and for Griffin around $15 million.

That would put Carson in the top 10 of highest-paid running backs in the NFL and would put Griffin among the top seven cornerbacks.

As Seattle did with Clark, teams can use the tag in part to prevent a player from entering free agency to keep options open down the road, including working out a long-term extension. And since all of the tag number goes on the 2021 cap, that’s likely what Seattle would want to do were it to use the tag.

There were 14 players tagged around the NFL last year but only one ended up signing a long-term deal.

With the salary cap certain to be lower in 2021 than it was in 2020, however, there could be less use of the tag this year.

The cap was $198.2 million in 2020. While the exact number for this year’s cap remains uncertain, a report from Pro Football Talk Sunday said it is expected to be $182-183 million, which might make teams less inclined to want to use the tag and have to take on all of the cap hit this year.

And the best odds, given their history and that both Carson and Griffin also battled injuries last season and are at positions where Seattle may feel it has other options, is that Seattle won’t use the tag.

This time period also marks when teams can slap the transition tag on a player. The transition tag is far lesser used and Seattle hasn’t used it since Steve Hutchinson in 2006. The transition tag gives a player less money than the franchise tag but allows him to continue getting offers, but with the ability for his current team to match.

March 15 — Opening of “legal tampering period’’ to talk with free agents.

NFL teams can re-sign their own free agents at any time. But not until March 15 are they allowed to legally talk to representatives of free agents of other teams. Of course, such conversations usually happen on sort of a “wink-wink’’ basis at the Combine — the agent of one player on your team might just happen to represent lots of other players, and well, maybe a name or two slips out in the process.

Of course, that can still happen in other ways. But it will be interesting to see if the free agent process seems any different this year without the Combine — recall that it was held last year as usual, with things beginning to shut down almost immediately after.

March 17 — First day free agents can officially sign with other teams.

While many agreements will be revealed during the tampering period, this day is when players officially become free agents (and officially at 1 p.m. Seattle time) and can officially sign with other teams.

This day also marks the deadline for teams to submit qualifying offers to restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

The Seahawks currently have 21 unrestricted free agents, led by Carson, Shaquill Griffin, K.J. Wright, Benson Mayowa, Bruce Irvin, Quinton Dunbar and Carlos Hyde (that number accounts for the announced retirements of Greg Olsen and Mike Iupati. Iupati, Seattle’s primary starting left guard the past two years, was quoted by The Spokesman-Review over the weekend that he is retiring. He played with Seattle the last two seasons).

Seattle has nine other restricted or exclusive rights free agents, the most intriguing of which may be Shaquem Griffin, who is an RFA. Seattle would have to offer Griffin a tender worth a non-guaranteed $2.1 million to prevent him from becoming a UFA.

April 19 — Beginning of offseason programs for teams with returning coaches.

The general expectation is that offseason programs will likely again be held virtually. But however the programs are held, this will mark a key date for the Seahawks as the first day when new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can officially begin holding meetings with players and implementing his new system.

April 29-May 1 — NFL draft.

Seattle currently has just four picks, and only one in the first three rounds, at number 56 in the second, thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. So maybe it’s more accurate to say that for Seattle’s purposes the draft doesn’t really begin until April 30. But you never know…..

May 3 — Deadline for teams to exercise option on 2018 first-round picks.

This hasn’t always applied to Seattle since the Seahawks haven’t always had first-round picks.

But it does this year as Seattle will have to make a decision by this date whether to exercise an option on the 2022 season for running back Rashaad Penny.

Actually, it probably won’t be much of a decision. Changes in rules means the option becomes immediately fully guaranteed (in the past, it was guaranteed for injury only and the player could still be cut before his fifth year without the team having to pay the salary).

While exact figures on what the salaries for the options will be (it’s dependent in part on what the cap will be), it’s expected that for Penny it would be close to $9 million for the 2022 season.

It’s hard to imagine the Seahawks wanting to guarantee that for a player who saw just 38 snaps last season while coming off a major knee injury, meaning Penny will likely be playing for his future in 2021.