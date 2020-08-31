RENTON — Sunday’s mock game marked essentially the end of training camp for the Seahawks, unusual as it was in this COVID-19 era.

Seattle will hold a week of practice this week that will replicate a regular season practice week (Competition Wednesday, Turnover Thursday, etc.), to reacquaint everyone with that structure and format, before doing it all again for real the following week leading into the regular season opener at Atlanta on Sept. 13.

While the players’ schedule changes a bit now, coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and the rest of the personnel department will hunker down for what may be their toughest week of the year — deciding who to cut to get the roster down to the regular season limit of 53.

Teams must be at the 53-man limit by Saturday at 1 p.m. Seattle time, though with no preseason games teams might make cuts, or at least some, earlier than usual.

Possibly making things somewhat easier is that rosters are already at 80 instead of the usual training camp maximum of 90, a concession made due to COVID-19 protocols.

Still, cuts won’t be easy.

And possibly factoring into some decisions are other changes to rosters in effect this season due to COVID-19.

Specifically, teams can keep 16 players on their practice squads, and up to six can have unlimited seasons of experience — meaning anyone is eligible for those spots.

So, one thing teams will consider as they make their cuts is which players may be most likely to clear waivers (players claimed off waivers must be placed on a 53-man roster, meaning the claiming team has to make a move to create room on its roster) and then be able to re-sign to practice squads, which due to COVID-19 protocols loom as being more valuable than ever.

One reason the practice squads are more valuable this year is a change in rules allowing that two practice squad players can be called up to the active roster each week and then sent back down without any other roster move being required (which is why you hear of 55-man rosters).

As the Seahawks near decision time, here’s my latest attempt at figuring out what the initial 53-man roster may look like.

QUARTERBACK

Keep: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith.

Cut: Anthony Gordon, Danny Etling.

Comment: There was never any battle for the backup job as more than ever this is a year to rely on veterans. Smith has looked good in his second year with the team. The bigger question may be which of Gordon or Etling the Seahawks will keep on the practice squad. Due to needing to get as much work as possible for the starters and key backups in a shortened training camp, Gordon hasn’t gotten a lot of snaps and Elting has been with the team for barely a week. Seattle is sure to want at least one on the practice squad, though.

RUNNING BACK

Keep: Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Nick Bellore.

Cut: Patrick Carr.

PUP: Rashaad Penny.

Comment: The only mild intrigue here might be Bellore. Recall he was cut in the cutdown to 53 a year ago and then quickly re-signed. Seattle could try to do something similar again if it has some other roster machinations in store, assuming he wouldn’t latch on elsewhere — Seattle always carries a fullback, though, and Bellore is the only one, so he appears to have a role on the team this season.

By going on the PUP list Penny won’t count against the 53-man roster. But to bring him back at midseason a spot would have to be opened, and then Seattle might have to carry five running backs along with Bellore.

TIGHT END

Keep: Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister.

Cut: Luke Willson, Tyler Mabry, Stephen Sullivan.

Non-football injury list: Colby Parkinson.

Comment: Parkinson remains on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list and while he might be ready soon he could remain there since the Seahawks seem pretty well set with their top three tight ends. That means Parkinson misses the first six games but then could come back at midseason.

The Seahawks, though, could still be tempted to make some kind of move with Hollister, who has a one-year deal for a non-guaranteed $3.2 million, a salary the team might still try to lessen somehow.

Willson has looked good in camp. But with more practice squad spots for vets he could be a prime candidate to hang around there.

No preseason games makes it hard to read the progress of rookies such as Sullivan. He undoubtedly would be kept on the practice squad if waived. And maybe Seattle won’t want to risk that he’d get claimed and will keep him on the 53.

RECEIVER

Keep: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Phillip Dorsett, David Moore, John Ursua, Paul Richardson.

Cut: Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Seth Dawkins, Jayson Stanley.

Comment: Dorsett’s injury situation doesn’t seem so serious that the team won’t keep him. But it does seem troublesome enough to think Seattle will want to keep six receivers, at least. Seattle had seven on the roster for the opening game last year.

Moore has a $2.13 million restricted free agent contract that could factor into decisions. But with Dorsett out he’s been the third receiver after Lockett and Metcalf and seems a lock to hang round in some capacity.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Keep: Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, Cedric Ogbuehi, Mike Iupati, Jordan Simmons, Damien Lewis, B.J. Finney, Ethan Pocic, Jamarco Jones, Phil Haynes.

Suspended list: Kyle Fuller.

Cut: Chad Wheeler, Tommy Champion.

Comment: I’m back to thinking Seattle will keep 10 offensive linemen, due in part to a new NFL rule that if teams keep at least eight active on gameday they can have up to 48 active overall.

Ogbuehi suffered a shoulder injury Sunday of unknown severity which is worth watching, but also is the kind of thing that could further compel the Seahawks to keep 10.

Fuller is suspended for the first two games so he doesn’t have to be kept on the initial 53.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Keep: L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson, Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, Demarcus Christmas.

Non-Football Injury list: Darrell Taylor.

Cut: P.J. Johnson, Cedrick Lattimore, Pita Taumoepenu.

Comment: So this is suddenly a position of real intrigue with the news Sunday that Branden Jackson is going on Injured Reserve and Darrell Taylor likely won’t be available for the start of the season.

Seattle is likely to keep at least nine defensive linemen, but they may not all be out of the players on the current roster.

In fact, with Taylor appearing likely to start the season on the NFI, finding nine out of the current list to put on the 53 requires putting some players who a week ago you might not have thought would make it on the roster.

There’s been a thought all along that the Seahawks would add a defensive tackle. If they don’t then Christmas would seem to have a legit shot, or if not, Johnson or Lattimore. And while Taumoepenu just re-signed this week he was with the Seahawks on the practice squad much of last season so he can’t be ruled out, either.

LINEBACKER

Keep: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Bruce Irvin, Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Shaquem Griffin, Ben Burr-Kirven.

Comment: Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. raved about the linebacker depth last week, and Seattle may well keep all seven.

In fact, that’s how I’m leaning with the current roster and the defensive line uncertainty (again, it’d be a surprise if there aren’t some additions to the defensive line over the next week).

But if Seattle has to make a cut here, I’d go with them keeping Griffin instead of Burr-Kirven.

I had Seattle keeping Burr-Kirven instead of Griffin earlier but I would reverse course now with Griffin at the moment the main backup to Irvin on the strongside and also having an intriguing pass rush role, as well as the thought that Burr-Kirven might be more likely to sneak through waivers to the practice squad.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Keep: Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, Quinton Dunbar, Ugo Amadi, Marquise Blair, Lano Hill, Neiko Thorpe.

Cut: Chris Miller, Ryan Neal, Gavin Heslop, Debione Renfro, Linden Stephens.

Non-Football Injury list: D.J. Reed.

Comment: To paraphrase what I wrote in an earlier roster guess-timation, consider seven spots set — Diggs and Adams as the starting safeties, Griffin and Dunbar as the starting corners with Blair as the nickel and Flowers and Amadi as backups and used in situational roles.

Hill may also be a better shot to make it than is conventionally thought with a role as a backup safety (which could be more important with Blair as the nickel) and in speciality packages.

Thorpe has been a special-teams mainstay since 2016 and seems destined for another year

If someone off my cut list there makes it, it might be Stephens who can play both nickel and outside.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Keep: Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Tyler Ott.

Cut: None.

Comment: Copy and paste comment — this remains the easiest position group to figure out as none of the three has competition and all are under contract for at least two more years.