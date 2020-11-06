RENTON — As the final minutes of Seattle’s 37-27 win over the 49ers Sunday wound down, tight end coach Pat McPherson lobbied a little request of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer — would it be possible to get all five tight ends on the field somehow if the Seahawks got into true run-out-the-clock mode?

“Those are the things you talk about when you feel like the game is a little bit in hand,’’ said Schottenheimer.

So, as it appeared that the Seahawks really would have a few kneeldown plays, a quick plan was hatched to get all five tight ends — Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson and Colby Parkinson — on the field, and then just-as-quickly put into action as the Seahawks got the ball back with 1:52 left, holding a 10-point lead and the win secure with the 49ers out of time outs.

“We didn’t even have that personnel grouping,’’ said Schottenheimer, who said he agreed to do it if McPherson could quickly put the formation together.

In the formation, Willson lined up far left, with Parkinson lined up to the left of Russell Wilson but off the line, with Olsen behind Wilson as the deep back, with Hollister to the right of Wilson and off line and Dissly lined up on the far right.

“I’ve never done that before,’’ said Schottenheimer, who said coaches had to scream at Olsen to make sure he was deep enough — and console fullback Nick Bellore, who usually plays in that formation.

He may never do it again as Seattle isn’t likely to have five tight ends on the active roster again anytime soon, if ever.

The snaps were the first of Parkinson’s NFL career, and they might well be the last for Willson, the plays serving as something of a potential changing of the guard at the tight end spot.

The popular Willson, who had played for Seattle for all but one season since 2013, was cut on Tuesday having played just 10 snaps this season while serving as the fourth tight end. And while the team could re-sign him to the practice squad at some point (it did not this week), and you never know what happens in the NFL, especially this year, there’s no guarantee Willson takes the field again.

It was only the day before the game that Parkinson was activated off the Non-Football Injury list after having broken his foot while training in June and having had two weeks of practice to finally show the team he was ready to play.

Uncertainty if the team would bring up Parkinson and if it might also trade Hollister was why Willson had been kept on the roster, even if he was seeing little action. But with Parkinson now active and the trade deadline passing on Tuesday and Hollister still with the team, the Seahawks cut Willson, meaning Parkinson — a fourth-round pick out of Stanford — is now the team’s fourth tight end.

Parkinson said getting on the field for the final snaps “was great’’ saying the team called the formation 0-5 personnel.

“Kneeldown, was pretty cool to have all the tight ends out there,’’ he said.

As Parkinson reminded reporters when he talked via Zoom this week, the game was not only the first he played in but also the first he was able to experience from the sidelines. Due to COVID-19 protocols, players not playing this year are not allowed on the sidelines.

“I had to be up in the box for the home games,’’ he said. “So honestly just experiencing that was awesome, being on the sidelines, feeling the energy of the team.’’

The plan was to experience that when the season opened Sept. 13.

The Seahawks took Parkinson with the 133rd overall pick out of Stanford, tantalized by his blend of size (6-7, 252 pounds) and speed (4.77 40 at the Combine) and envisioning him able to play as both an in-line tight end but maybe moreso off the line in receiving roles (according to Pro Football Focus he had just one drop in three years at Stanford while making 87 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

But Parkinson’s plans for the season got upended in June when he broke a bone in his foot doing some running.

Advertising

“I was running routes back home (he’s from Simi Valley, Calif.) training to come up here and ended up breaking my fifth metatarsal,’’ he said. Parkinson had surgery two days later and began a rehab plan.

Parkinson said he was healthy enough a while ago to play.

But Seattle was able to be patient with Parkinson due to the presence of Willson and Hollister. Via NFL rules he had to sit out the first six weeks before he could practice, a time that Parkinson — who is just 21 and the youngest player on the roster — now says may prove to have been pretty valuable.

“It was kind of a blessing,’’ Parkinson said. “It was almost like a mini-redshirt (a term for sitting out a college season). I got to train, got to watch the guys and come in with fresh legs halfway through the season.”

It may also have given him a new appreciation for it all

“Playing football is a million times better than training for football,” Parkinson said. “So as much fun as I was having training and getting ready for the season, just playing football has been a blast. So I’m very thankful to be out there, and just going out there with a sense of gratitude every day, you know. It’s not a given that I get to play football. So I’m definitely thankful.’’