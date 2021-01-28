The arraignment date for former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who is facing three charges, including first-degree domestic assault, has been changed to Monday.

The arraignment, which will be held at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, had initially been set for Feb. 9.

The arraignment, where Wheeler is expected to enter a plea, will begin at 9 a.m.

In addition to the first-degree assault charge, which is a Class A felony, Wheeler was also charged Wednesday with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest, according to charging documents.

Wheeler was accused of beating his girlfriend and strangling her into unconsciousness at the couple’s Kent apartment on Friday night.

Wheeler, after being arrested in Kent on Friday, posted $400,000 bail and was released from jail on Tuesday and was charged on Wednesday.

Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman who played in five games for Seattle last year, was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday. On Thursday, NFL transactions showed he cleared waivers, meaning no team picked him up, and he is now a free agent.

Wheeler, 27, tweeted on Wednesday that he is walking away from football to get help, saying he was having a manic episode due to bi-polar disorder on Friday.