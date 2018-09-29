It’s not just Sunday’s game in Arizona that’s a must-win for the Seahawks. It’s basically every game in which it’s favored.

It’s what young boys playing tag football on the street dream about … like, never.

It’s the achievement SportsCenter anchors praise … none of the time.

Yet this season, it’s what the Seahawks will be chasing like hounds behind a UPS truck.

The big goal? Relevance.

It’s funny what will pass for contentment among fans in such a short time. Just a few years ago, the Seahawks viewed a team like the 2018 Cardinals as a cheat meal.

They’d feast on such squads via three-to-four touchdown wins while pursuing a divisional title and, eventually, a Super Bowl. Now, a team like the Cardinals is more like a late-game free throw: An easy shot they can’t afford to choke away.

We are not in 2015, when Seattle’s 1-4 start felt like Tiger Woods triple bogeying his first hole of the tournament. People knew the Seahawks were going to pull out of that funk, and they ended up doing so to the tune of 10 wins and a playoff victory.

That was fun. That was drama fans didn’t even realize they desired until the regular season was over.

But to fall to 1-3 after Sunday? It would be a 100-yard leap toward the greatest hell a team or fan base can experience: insignificance.

The talent just isn’t there for this team to string off four straight wins and spring back into the wild-card mix. The Seahawks’ only chance for a postseason berth is to stay in the peloton.

It’s not just Sunday’s game in Arizona that’s a must-win for this team. It’s basically every game in which it’s favored.

You might look at the Cardinals as a winless team with a rookie quarterback that has scored fewer than seven points per game and blew a two-touchdown lead against Chicago last Sunday. Well, Las Vegas looks at them as a mere three-point underdog against Seattle. Probably because Vegas also sees Seattle as a team whose sole win came against a Dallas team that’s equally inept.

Assuming the Seahawks pull out a W at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Weeks 3 and 4 may seem like the most fortuitous games on the schedule. Had teams such as the Rams or Packers or Chargers or Vikings — all of whom appear on Seattle’s schedule this year — occupied those spaces instead of Dallas and Arizona, this season could have been over before October.

As it happens, the Cardinals offer the Seahawks a chance to get back to .500. Then there’s the struggling Raiders in London in two weeks. Then there are two games against the Jimmy Garoppolo-less 49ers, plus a home game against Arizona, and maybe, just maybe some hope.

This, of course, is written with the knowledge that the Seahawks’ offensive line is ranked 29th in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and that its defensive line is 32nd. It’s written with the knowledge that, despite all the emphasis on getting back to the run game, only two NFL teams average fewer than the Seahawks’ 3.3 yards per carry.

The Seahawks aren’t quite a living bye week, but they aren’t a particularly vaunted group. They have, however, been dealt a reasonably generous schedule that they can mold into a playoff berth if everything — and I do mean everything — goes there way.

There are benefits to seasons like this if you’re a common fan. Despite the “any given Sunday” axiom, there was a time where Seahawks’ opponents thought “no Sunday in hell.” There were games fans viewed as no more suspenseful than Alabama against Fresno State.

Those games don’t exist anymore. Every game matters, and every game is losable. There’s a charm to that that offsets the inevitability of the Seahawks vacationing earlier than other NFL teams this year.

Now, if the Seahawks do go on a losing skid, fans of histrionics can at least enjoy the — how did Richard Sherman once put it? — “poop fest” surrounding Earl Thomas. Show me a malcontent who skips practices for a 2-7 team, and I’ll show you a story line more suited for the WWE than the NFL.

But we’re not there yet. For now, we’re watching 106 cleats trying to walk across a high wire. We’re watching 53 guys that, for the first time in years, can’t make any mistakes.

A road game against the team Vegas sees as the worst in the NFL was once a formality. Those days have changed.

The Seahawks don’t headline the conversation anymore, but they need wins like this one just to be mentioned in it.