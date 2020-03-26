Seahawks fans have long wondered why their team never takes part in what has become an annual rite for many other clubs in the NFL — wearing throwback uniforms.

But that could change, thanks to a possible NFL rule change, in 2021.

And quarterback Russell Wilson made clear on Twitter Wednesday night he hopes it does.

“This is a MUST,” Wilson tweeted above a picture of him that had been photoshopped to feature him in the uniforms the team wore from 1976-2001 with silver helmets instead of blue. Wilson followed that statement with three fire emojis (a nod to his number or just a coincidence?), then added #JustDoIt and #Throwbacks

Many teams have worn throwback uniforms since the NFL first allowed it in 1994 as part of the league’s 75th anniversary celebration (that actually was something of a one-off thing, but the league went to a, well, uniform rule of allowing teams to regularly wear alternate uniforms in 2002).

And for many teams, it’s an easy fix — wear different jerseys and pants and just switch out a logo or two on the helmet.

Advertising

For the Seahawks, the color of the helmet itself has been the issue. The NFL allows players to wear just one helmet in a season, citing safety as the reason.

Painting helmets in the middle of a season isn’t practical, and the Seahawks haven’t wanted to pair throwback jerseys with the current helmet. So, the team has had to sit out the throwback uniform craze.

But re-considering the “one-helmet rule” is a yearly topic of conversation at league meetings, and according to Pro Football Talk it could come up for reconsideration again for the 2021 season.

“There will be no change for the 2020 season,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email, as PFT reported Wednesday night. “There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made.”

So, you’re still going to have to wait to see Russell Wilson look like Rick Mirer or Dave Kreig (or, maybe just switch things up for the day and go all our and throw lefty like Jim Zorn).

But Wilson isn’t alone among current Seahawks in hoping it can happen.

“My swag would be crazy in these,” tweeted safety Quandre Diggs.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.