In the locker room after the Seahawks put the finishing touches on a masterpiece of a win over the Chargers, Pete Carroll said what many people are starting to feel.

“Hey, things have changed a little bit, fellas. It’s different,” the fired-up coach said. “You have made it different. It’s such a good feeling … We’re making progress. You can see it. You can feel it.”

After consecutive convincing wins, the vibes do feel different. Yes, Geno Smith has continued to shine as perhaps the league’s best out-of-nowhere feel-good story, but the team has rounded into form in other areas as well.

The defense has tightened the screws against a pair of above average offenses, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is showing why he was one of the most feared backs in college football last year and the offense continues to stay on schedule and convert third-downs at a high rate.

The sample size is still just seven games. But, after being buried before the year started, the arrow sign on Seattle’s season is blinking in bright lights and facing straight up.

At 4-3 and atop the NFC West, the Seahawks are suddenly the toast of the NFL — or at least this week’s media cycle. And on Sunday, they face the NFL’s other darling Cinderella story in the 6-1 Giants in what could be the game of the week.

Here’s what national media members think of the Seahawks’ improbable start to the season.

NBC Sports’ Peter King says Geno Smith has been the comeback story of all comeback stories.

“The story of the first two months of this season is the comeback story of all comeback stories. Geno Smith is good. He’s really good. He’s the most accurate quarterback in football, he’s the third-highest-rated quarterback in football, he’s in the top five in MVP consideration right now, and he’s got the Seattle Seahawks alone in first place in the NFC West.”

ESPN’s Louis Riddick says the Seahawks are “building something special.”

“Pete Carroll without actually saying it when we talked to him in the preseason, was on a mission with what he wanted to show everyone who doubted his ability as a coach and team builder … If you just look at the talent they have acquired this year objectively, and consider the success the man has had during his time in Seattle, you can see that they are building something special. Still much work left, but the foundation is there.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson offers his takeaways from Seattle’s turnaround.

“With an offense that’s still rolling and a defense that has finally caught up, the Seahawks look like legitimate contenders, but DK Metcalf’s knee injury is a cause for concern.“

Bucky Brooks of Fox Sports says the Seahawks look like a “legitamite playoff contender.”

“Say what you will about the Seahawks’ decision to move on from Russell Wilson, but the team looks like a legitimate playoff contender despite a collection of castoffs and misfits playing prominent roles.

Pete Carroll has the 2022 Hawks playing like the group that laid the foundation for the team’s championship runs in the early 2010s.“

The @Seahawks are your surprise NFC West leaders through 7 weeks and @petecarroll seemed to lightly tweak the team’s detractors Sunday. @richeisen took a stab at what Pete really wanted to say. pic.twitter.com/WBdVeDUYqc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 24, 2022

"It's early. Pete is feeling it. I get it." @ColinCowherd on the surprising 4-3 Seahawks pic.twitter.com/4GjUhA7Ssz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 25, 2022

.@Realrclark25 thinks the Seahawks are a legit threat to win the NFC West 👀



"They are a playoff contender, and if they did end up winning the NFC West, I would not be surprised at all." pic.twitter.com/udVrWcTRFk — First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2022

In my opinion, #Seahawks are the most likable team this season. Easy to root for Geno Smith and the rest of the team given the expectations following the Wilson trade.



They aren't just winning games, they're explosive on offense and fun to watch. Ton of rookie contribution too — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2022

Team DVOA through Week 7 📊



Bengals jump from #12 to #6. pic.twitter.com/Leulhz4CeG — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) October 25, 2022

Uchenna Nwosu leads the NFL in QB pressures (31) this season after a Week 7 performance where he generated a career-high 11 pressures.



💡 Nwosu (Career, since 2018): 15.1% pressure rate (6th in NFL, min. 900 pass rushes)#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/CiIyJnswPn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2022

This is great coaching. This is leadership. This is a large part of why Pete Carroll & Geno Smith are thriving. #GoHawks @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/OzjpYOw8Hj — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 24, 2022

Every player the Seahawks drafted this year looks like a freaking stud. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

Geno Smith this season:



PFF passing grade: 79.9 (No. 5 among 35 QB with 100+ dropbacks)

QB rating: 107.7 (No. 3)

Yards per attempt: 8 (No. 5)

Adjusted completion rate: 78.9% (No. 5)

Big-time throw rate: 5.5% (No. 3)

Fantasy points per game: 18.4 (tied for No. 7) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 25, 2022

Here are the projected Top 10 picks for the 2023 NFL draft, based on ESPN's Football Power Index:



1. Lions

2. Steelers

3. Texans

4. Seahawks (DEN)

5. Panthers

6. Eagles (NO)

7. Colts

8. Texans (CLE)

9. Bears

10. Jaguars



Full list coming later today. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 25, 2022

To sum up how insane this season has been so far: There is only one game in Week 8 between teams with winning records:



Not Ravens-Bucs.

Not 49ers-Rams.

Not Packers-Bills.



🗣 It's Giants vs. Seahawks.



Go figure. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2022

This @Seahawks draft class is AMAZING. Start of something special! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 16, 2022

Kenneth Walker is @BetMGM's new OROY favorite. 📈 pic.twitter.com/JGcoiZrhLE — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) October 25, 2022