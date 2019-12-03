OK, so the Seahawks won a football game last night vs. the Vikings. They also moved ahead of their rival 49ers for first place in the NFC West and moved into the No. 2 seed in the NFC with four games left in the regular season.

But, first, we must talk about the most important development Monday night. Baby Yoda Russ.

The craze began before the showdown as Seahawks fans on Twitter rushed to change their avatars to an image of the Seahawks’ QB as baby Yoda, which has become a popular meme since its first appearance in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.” Now, it’s all over the internet, including Wilson and the Seahawks’ avatars on social media. Seahawks Twitter remains undefeated.

This Is The Way… pic.twitter.com/JWnyzQHoMg — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 3, 2019

But about that game … Wilson and the Seahawks showed up once again in prime time. After a sluggish first half, the Seahawks went on a tear, outscoring Minnesota 17-0 in the third quarter. Things got interesting after a miscommunication on defense gave Kirk Cousins an easy 58-yard touchdown to Laquon Treadwell, and a fumble by rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf led to another Vikings score to narrow the game to 34-30.

But, as has been the case almost all year, the Seahawks found a way to hang on, moving to 9-1 in one-possession games. Seattle’s point differential is just +36. For reference, San Francisco’s is +166. But ultimately, all that matters is W’s and L’s. And right now, the Seahawks are tied for the best record in the NFL.

As the Baby Yoda craze and end zone celebrations show, this team is having fun and so are its fans.

Here’s what national media members had to say following Seattle’s big win on Monday Night Football.

Riley McAtee of The Ringer says this NFC playoff race is one for the ages.

“The stakes could not be higher. Not only will the NFC West winner get the bragging rights that come with winning the division, but will also likely earn a first-round postseason bye. The loser, meanwhile, will almost certainly be a wild-card team, facing the uphill climb that entails. Since 1990, just three teams seeded fifth or worse have gone on to appear in the Super Bowl: the 2005 Steelers, the 2007 Giants, and the 2010 Packers. In that same stretch, 46 1- or 2-seeds have made it to the final game of the season. The last team to even play on wild-card weekend and still make the Super Bowl was the 2012 Ravens. The Niners and Seahawks aren’t just in a competition for the NFC West, they’re already racing each other to the Super Bowl.”

Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated says the Seahawks have as good a chance as anyone to win it all.

” … the Seahawks can present as compelling a case as anybody. That doesn’t mean they’ll win the Super Bowl, or even advance past their first playoff game. But just-before-season or in-season additions by general manager John Schneider — like defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Quandre Diggs and, perhaps, wideout Josh Gordon — now look prescient. The Seahawks defense can, at times, appear good enough for January. A home game or two would help. Plus, well, Russ. He’ll keep the Seahawks in games, keep them close, give them a chance to win.”

Nate Davis of USA Today isn’t buying the Seahawks as Super Bowl contenders.

“While Seattle has edged superb teams like the 49ers and Vikings recently, the Seahawks have also labored to beat bad ones like the Bengals, Browns, Falcons and Buccaneers.

And even aside from San Francisco and Minnesota, the NFC is packed. The top-seeded Saints won at Seattle in Week 3 (without Drew Brees by the way). The Packers still have Aaron Rodgers. And the rival Rams match up nicely against Seattle given their arsenal of receivers and Aaron Donald, who probably can’t wait to exploit the Seahawks’ depleted line this Sunday night. That’s plenty that would keep me awake if I were Carroll and Co.”

NFL Network’s Michael Silver says Jadeveon Clowney has been the key for Seattle’s defense.

“General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll mapped out this makeover late in the 2017 campaign and, after shedding several stars the following spring, shocked the NFL by reaching the playoffs last season. They’re now on the verge of taking the next step, thanks partly to the presence of Clowney, who they acquired for a third-round pick, pass rusher Barkevious Mingo and linebacker Jacob Martin.

To say Carroll is pleased with the trade is like declaring that Patriots coach Bill Belichick detests postgame handshakes with victorious former assistants.”

Nick Wright of Fox Sports says by winning, the Seahawks set themselves up for home field advantage in the playoffs.

"Once again, Seattle and this Russell Wilson offense finds a way to win a game where the defense doesn't play great. This is the 7th time that the Seahawks have allowed 25 points, they're 5-2. … Seattle is looking at potential home-field advantage." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/hsu6KNaF0k — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 3, 2019

Former Seahawks and Fox Sports broadcaster Brandon Marshall says losing Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman made Wilson better.

"When the Seahawks lost Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin, I think that made Russell Wilson better. I was there and able to witness that they had too much defense-offense turmoil. Now, this is Russell Wilson's team." — @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/YByVyIVKGE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 3, 2019

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports say the Seahawks aren’t legitimate title contenders.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark says the Seahawks aren’t the most dominant NFC West team, but they find a way to win.

ESPN’s Power Rankings have Seattle at No. 5, below the 49ers.