The rumblings have been out there for a while that the Seahawks might go after veteran Devonta Freeman to shore up depth at running back.

But in the most concrete sign that something may be afloat, a report from Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday stated the Seahawks “have made an offer” to Freeman.

Caplan, though, also reported that Freeman wants more than Seattle has offered so far, and that for now the Seahawks are not budging. But the report at least indicates what would appear to be some significant talks between the two sides.

Seattle has also been in contact with the agent for Marshawn Lynch, and it has been evident for a while that the Seahawks were likely to bring in another veteran at some point to bolster a running back corps that at the moment has just six players — Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Patrick Carr and Anthony Jones.

Of those, only three have appeared in an NFL game — Carson, Penny and Homer — and Penny is likely to start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered on Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in an interview on KJR-AM 950 last month that “it’s going to be really hard” for Penny to be ready for the season given the timeline of the typical recovery for his injury.

Penny’s likely absence would leave just Carson and Homer as running backs on the roster with any NFL experience, and Carson is also rehabbing from a hip injury suffered in a game Dec. 22 against Arizona. Carson is expected to be ready for the start of training camp but likely would see little, if any, action in the preseason.

Homer played significantly down the stretch as a rookie last season finishing with 114 yards on 18 carries, and Dallas was taken in the fourth round of the draft last month, each projecting to have spots on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

But keeping a fourth running back on the 53-man would seem likely and Seattle was known hoping to bring in another veteran to compete.

The only other two running backs on the roster, Carr and Jones, are each rookie undrafted free agents.

The 28-year-old Freeman was released in a cap-cutting move by the Falcons on March 16 in the wake of Atlanta’s decision to sign Todd Gurley after suffering through what was his worst statistical season in the NFL in 2019, when he gained 656 yards on 184 carries for a 3,6 yards-per-carry average. That was the lowest of his six seasons in the NFL, all of which have been with Atlanta.

That came after a 2018 season when Freeman was held to just two games due to knee, foot and groin injuries, eventually undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery.

Freeman, though, has always been a productive receiver, catching 59 passes for 410 yards last season with a career-high 73 for 578 in 2015. Freeman entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by Atlanta out of Florida State in 2014.

Seattle could look to Freeman as backup depth to Carson and as a possible third-down/two-minute back.

The Seahawks have $16.1 million in cap space and some wiggle room to make a few transactions, though that total does not include bonuses for any of the eight draft picks, none of whom have officially yet signed their contracts (all draft picks get four-year deals at total values assigned based on their draft slot).

In the wake of Atlanta’s run to the Super Bowl in 2016, when he rushed for 1,079 yards and made the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, Freeman signed a five-year contract worth more than $41 million in 2017 that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time, a deal that included a $15 million signing bonus.

He had three years and $21 million remaining on his contract when he was released in a move that saved Atlanta $3.5 million against the cap, though the Falcons also incurred a $6 million dead cap hit for the 2020 season.

But any veteran running back Seattle would be looking to sign would almost certainly be for a one-year deal, and probably not for a significant salary.

Lynch broke the news himself in an interview on ESPN earlier this month that his agent, Doug Hendrickson, had also had talks with the Seahawks, which coach Pete Carroll later confirmed in an interview on the NFL Network.

Signing Freeman wouldn’t preclude Seattle bringing Lynch back at some point, but the Seahawks almost certainly wouldn’t have both on the roster to begin training camp, with Lynch being a player Seattle knows it could likely call on whenever needed, as was essentially the case last season when he was signed before the final regular season game in the wake of the season-ending injuries to Penny and Carson as well as C.J. Prosise (who is a free agent and has yet to sign with anyone).