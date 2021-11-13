THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods tore a knee ligament during practice Friday.

The NFL person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Rams hadn’t yet announced the major blow to their league-leading passing game.

The injury occurred the same day Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the Rams’ training complex and signed his contract. Beckham could join practice Saturday on his first full day with the Rams (7-2).

As a receiver, a blocker and an occasional jet-sweep runner, Woods is a vital component of the Rams’ offense alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and fellow starter Van Jefferson. Woods is second on the roster with 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing eight times for 46 yards and another TD.

Woods didn’t realize he had seriously injured his knee, and he finished practice Friday before a post-workout examination revealed the ACL tear. Woods has been a model of durability in his nine-year NFL career, never missing more than three games in a season due to injury.

Woods began his career in Buffalo before the Southern California product returned to his hometown with the Rams in 2017. Early last season, Woods agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract extension that begins in 2022.

In 4 1/2 seasons with the Rams, Woods has 367 catches for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 485 yards and five scores.

The Rams signed Beckham this week because they were already thin at receiver. DeSean Jackson demanded to leave Los Angeles after being disappointed in his lack of playing time, and rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris are already out for the season with knee injuries.

Los Angeles leads the NFL in passing offense with new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

