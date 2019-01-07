NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither the Packers nor the Titans had announced the decision.

LaFleur replaces Mike McCarthy, who was fired during the season after a stunning home loss to Arizona. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin went 2-2 to close out the season as the Packers failed to reach the playoffs for the second straight year. The 6-9-1 record was also the second straight under .500 for the storied franchise.

LaFleur spent this past regular season as offensive coordinator for the Titans, his first season calling plays in the NFL.

He was offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, leading a group that paced the NFL in scoring was 10th in total offense.

