After their past two games came down to last-minute drives and last-second stops, the Seahawks won a relatively unspectacular game in Week 4.

The Dolphins piled up yards on the Seahawks defense, but Miami’s first touchdown came with less than two minutes left. Russell Wilson wasn’t as flashy as he has been, but he remained dominant. Despite a headset malfunction, he calmly led a touchdown drive to keep Miami at bay in the fourth quarter. And despite the late Dolphins touchdown, the Seahawks calmly recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

In the end, Seattle stayed undefeated. It’s the Seahawks’ second 4-0 start in team history, and the last time that happened, they won the Super Bowl.

Here’s what the national media had to say about the Seahawks’ win over the Dolphins.

CBS Sports’ John Breech awarded the Seahawks a B grade.

If we learned one thing about the Seahawks in this game, it’s that anyone can move the ball on their defense. The Dolphins put up 415 yards of offense, but that didn’t matter because Russell Wilson had another huge game. Not only did the Seahawks quarterback throw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, but he pulled off one of the most impressive two-minutes drives that you’ll ever see, and that’s mainly because he had less than 30 seconds to work with on the drive. With just 24 seconds to go until halftime, Wilson led a touchdown drive where he went 4 of 4 for 75 yards. The much-needed score put the Seahawks up 17-9 at halftime and gave Seattle some much-needed breathing room.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson was encouraged by the Seahawks’ defensive performance.

The Seahawks’ defense showed it can cover. That was a big question mark after it allowed an NFL-record 1,292 passing yards over the first three games, something few saw coming after they added Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar to their secondary. Seattle’s defense produced two interceptions and didn’t allow Miami to find the end zone until under two minutes were left. That was without Adams, Dunbar and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, whose absences provided a test of Seattle’s defensive depth. It passed.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman digs into a conspiracy theory behind Wilson’s headset malfunction, which caused him to call his own shots late in the game.

I’m skeptical that the Seahawks just happen to be repeatedly subject to communication failures in critical moments. If that were happening, do we really think a mild-mannered dude like Russ would throw his offensive coordinator under the bus by letting everybody know the coaches weren’t responsible? No, I think Russ is actually lying to his coaches. Ruder quarterbacks would just overrule their OCs, but Russ doesn’t want to hurt their feelings. When the offense isn’t grooving the way it should, Russ goes “KRRRRRR-SCKHTSTCHSCH-KRRRRR HEY SCHOTTY, I THINK YOU’RE BREAKING UP, THE OFFENSE IS UHHHH GOING THROUGH A TUNNEL OR SOMETHING” and takes over. There’s been a ton of Russ-for-MVP talk—how about some Russ-for-Seahawks-OC talk?

In describing the Seahawks’ offense as “unstoppable,” NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread highlighted the continued emergence of DK Metcalf.

The emergence of Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf as one of the league’s top receivers this year continued, and it didn’t matter which Dolphins defensive back was on him. His size and strength is such that he doesn’t need much in the way of technique against bump coverage. On a couple of early receptions, he simply bullied his way off the line of scrimmage and got a nice release with overpowering physicality. On his last catch, he bulled his way to the Miami 1 on a 32-yard reception, setting up the score that put the game away for Seattle (4-0). The second-year pro finished with 106 yards, maintaining a 100-yard average for the season.

And then, there was this incredible Let Russ Cook montage from the NFL Network.